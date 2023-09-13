48 OHIO SCHOOLS AND 615 TEACHERS RECEIVE GOVERNOR'S THOMAS EDISON AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN STEM EDUCATION
The Ohio Academy of Science awards The Governor's Thomas Edison Awards for Excellence in STEM Education and Student Research to Ohio Schools.
These schools and teachers are preparing students for the future through application-based learning.”DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 48 OHIO SCHOOLS AND 615 TEACHERS RECEIVE GOVERNOR'S THOMAS EDISON AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN STEM EDUCATION
The Ohio Academy of Science today selected 48 Ohio schools and 615 teachers to receive The Governor's Thomas Edison Awards for Excellence in STEM Education and Student Research for their accomplishments during the 2022-2023 school year. Each school will receive a special Governor's Award certificate, and each teacher will receive a complementary membership to The Ohio Academy of Science. The Technology Division of the Ohio Development Services Agency funded the program.
The criteria for the Thomas Edison Award for Excellence are: (1) Conduct a local science fair with 12 or more students and have two or more of these students participate in the District Science Day or have 6 or more students participate in the District Science Day when no local has been conducted, (2) Students must participate in at least one more youth science opportunity beyond the classroom. The Ohio Academy of Science defines STEM education as both the mastery and integration of science technology, engineering, and mathematics for all PK-12 students. It incorporates scientific inquiry and technological design through student-focused, project-based curricula to develop skills of communication, teamwork/collaboration, creativity/innovation, critical thinking, and problem solving.
First established in 1985, the Governor’s Thomas Edison Awards recognizes Ohio schools and teachers who stimulate scientific student research and technological design and extend experiential opportunities beyond traditional classroom activities. “These schools and teachers are preparing students for the future through application-based learning.”, said Michael E. Woytek, the Academy’s Executive Director. Woytek went on to say, “their students are learning and gaining confidence by solving complex problems through inquiry and technological design.”
The Ohio Academy of Science initiated this educational partnership program in cooperation with The Office of The Governor and The Technology Division of The Ohio Development Services Agency to recognize schools and teachers for excellence in STEM education and scientific student research.
About The Ohio Academy of Science
Founded in 1891, The Ohio Academy of Science (OAS) is a membership-based, volunteer-driven, not-for-profit organization. The Academy is the leading organization in Ohio to foster curiosity, discovery, innovation, and problem-solving skills. OAS members are as diverse as the science taking place in Ohio, and OAS programs support STEM research among pre-college and college students through the professional scientific community.
For more information about the OAS, please visit its website at http://www.ohiosci.org
