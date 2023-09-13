WBC Board of Directors Recommends One BRC Project and Two Revisions at Sept. 7 Meeting

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors held their quarterly meeting in Evanston on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. During the meeting, they recommended one Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan project for funding plus approved revisions to two previously approved projects.

The board also approved a contract renewal with Lightbox for broadband mapping and a contract amendment with the Harvard Growth Lab for the work on Pathways to Prosperity. A recording of the public meeting is available on the Business Council’s YouTube channel

BRC projects considered at the Sept. 7 meeting:

Business Committed – Project Smile

The City of Mills requested a $15 million Business Committed grant and $5 million loan to construct an approximately 69,000-square foot manufacturing facility and a 15,000-square foot paint and blast building for Project Smile, an existing business in the community. The board unanimously recommended this project for funding and the WBC team will present it to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval on Thursday, Oct. 5.



Revision Requests for Previous Projects