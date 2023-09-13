WBC Board of Directors Recommends One BRC Project and Two Revisions at Sept. 7 Meeting
Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors held their quarterly meeting in Evanston on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. During the meeting, they recommended one Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan project for funding plus approved revisions to two previously approved projects.
The board also approved a contract renewal with Lightbox for broadband mapping and a contract amendment with the Harvard Growth Lab for the work on Pathways to Prosperity. A recording of the public meeting is available on the Business Council’s YouTube channel.
BRC projects considered at the Sept. 7 meeting:
Business Committed – Project Smile
- The City of Mills requested a $15 million Business Committed grant and $5 million loan to construct an approximately 69,000-square foot manufacturing facility and a 15,000-square foot paint and blast building for Project Smile, an existing business in the community.
- The board unanimously recommended this project for funding and the WBC team will present it to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval on Thursday, Oct. 5.
Revision Requests for Previous Projects
- The City of Cheyenne requested the WBC Board’s consideration to amend several components of the current grant and loan agreements for the F.E. Warren Air Force Base (AFB) Enhanced Use Lease (EUL) Project. These include exemption from the Executed Lease Requirement, amendment to the Scope of Work, and extension to the Agreement by six months to one year.
- The WBC team recommended and the board unanimously approved the amendment to the Scope of Work and the extension to the Agreement by two years.
- The Town of Guernsey requested the WBC Board’s consideration to revise the Revenue Recapture Plan for the Rail Spur Expansion Project that was originally approved in 2018.
- The WBC team recommended the board approve the Town of Guernsey’s request as presented and the board unanimously approved staff’s recommendations.