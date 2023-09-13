Ursus Announces Formation of Advisory Board
Industry Leaders Join Leading Digital Transformation Staffing Company
I'm thrilled and humbled to welcome this group to team Ursus. This diverse group of leaders aligns with our mission to continuously raise the bar in our industry.”MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ursus, Inc. Staffing, a leading digital transformation staffing solution provider, specializing in creative and technical talent, is proud to announce the formation of the Ursus Advisory Board, comprised of industry experts and thought leaders. This strategic move aims to further enhance the company's ability to provide innovative solutions and maintain its position at the forefront of the staffing industry.
— Jon Beck - Ursus, Inc. CEO
The Ursus Advisory Board will play a pivotal role in guiding the company's strategic direction, offering valuable insights, and assisting in the development of cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients and candidates alike.
The inaugural members of the Advisory Board bring a wealth of experience and expertise in the fields of technology, creativity, and human resources. Their diverse backgrounds and extensive industry knowledge will serve as a valuable resource for Ursus as it continues to expand and refine its service offerings.
The members of the Ursus Advisory Board include:
• Sarah Collins Wagener
Founder and CEO, Lucky 13 Advisors
Former Chief People Officer, DoorDash
• Connie De Lange
Director of Americas Marketing, Amazon Web Services
Former VP of Corporate Marketing, Medtronic
• Josh Nazarian
Co-Founder and President, FirstParty
Former President, Eliassen Group
• Michael Piacente
Managing Partner, Hitch Partners
Former Managing Director, CVP Executive Search
• Damon Wiley
Founder and CEO, The Blueprint Guru
“I'm honored to join the Ursus Advisory Board. Ursus is a fast-growing and dynamic technology and creative staffing organization that partners with some of the best companies in the world. In business, and in technology, talent is the driving force behind innovation. I look forward to collaborating with this exceptional team to add value and perspective for the Ursus leadership team with insights around market trends, industry best practices, and the evolving technology landscape to help fuel their continued growth.”, said Josh Nazarian, co-founder, and President of First Party.
The Advisory Board will bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the table, enabling the company to remain a leader in the highly competitive technical and creative staffing industry. With a commitment to excellence and a strong vision for the future, Ursus is dedicated to delivering the best talent solutions for its clients.
“I am thrilled and humbled to welcome our esteemed Advisory Board members to team Ursus. The collective expertise will undoubtedly help steer Ursus as we continue to grow and scale the business. This diverse group of industry leaders aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier staffing solutions and continuously raise the bar in our industry.", said founder and CEO, Jon Beck.
About Ursus Staffing:
Ursus, Inc., has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) for two consecutive years as the fastest-growing technical and creative staffing firm in the United States. Ursus is a global leader in next-generation, digital transformation staffing services. Hyper-focused on you – the candidate, the client, the partner, or the employee to deliver the best possible engagement experience. Whether you are looking for your next career move or scaling a growing team searching for digital talent, we are here for U!
For more information please visit: www.ursusinc.com
Contact:
Ursus Press
info@ursuinc.com
Information
Ursus, Inc.
+1 4155294560
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram