SWEDEN, September 13 - On 24–25 October, the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, together with his wife Brigitte Macron, will pay a State Visit to Sweden at the invitation of HM the King.

The President will be accompanied by a delegation of government and business representatives.

The aim of the State Visit is to further strengthen and promote the longstanding, broad and excellent relations between Sweden and France. It also aims to stimulate enhanced cooperation in areas such as innovation and the green transition, as well as defence and security in our neighbourhood.

Sweden and France have had a strategic partnership for innovation and green solutions since 2017. The two countries enjoy close cooperation in defence and security policy and significant exchange of trade and investment.

The last State Visit from France was in 2000. The last State Visit to France was in 2014.

Further information about the programme and participants will be published closer to the date of the Visit.

Media representatives need special accreditation from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs to cover the State Visit. The final date to apply for accreditation is Monday, 16 October 2023.

Accreditation application