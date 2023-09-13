New bestseller showcases more women who are doing ‘Business On Purpose’

Business On Purpose, Vol 2 quickly climbed to number one on the bestseller lists in the USA.

Volume 2 of Multi-author book series ‘Business On Purpose’ by bespoke book consultant Danielle Mendoza tops multiple Amazon bestseller lists following release.

Guiding another group of women through the journey of becoming published, bestselling authors will never get old.” — Danielle Mendoza

CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Women today are creating their lasting legacy by following their intuition and starting businesses that serve a purpose.”

International bestselling author and publisher Danielle Mendoza continues to amplify the voices of these women in the second volume of her multi-author book series, “Business On Purpose: More inspiring stories of women overcomers who are changing the world!”.

Released in September 2023, Volume 2 showcases short stories of real women business owners who are using their gifts and talents to inspire and serve others. The book quickly shot to bestseller status, topping the Amazon charts in the USA, and debuting as a Hot New Release in the UK, Canada, and Australia.

“Guiding another group of women through the journey of becoming published, bestselling authors will never get old,” said Mendoza when asked about the book’s success. “Women in business can change the world, and their stories deserve to be told.”

After facing a curable skin cancer and discovering her purpose of guiding women through creating an intentional legacy by sharing their gifts and talents with the world, Mendoza is helping women bring their big ideas to life.

And in the growing world of multi-author books, her expertise shines in the overall caliber of the final product.

“I strive to release the highest caliber of multi-author books,” said Mendoza. “From the quality of the writing and storytelling to the cover design, the book is intended to speak to the elevated experiences the women featured within offer as they serve the world.”

Business On Purpose gives women in business the opportunity to authentically connect with readers and develop an intentional piece of legacy work. Recognizing that we all have a story worth telling, Mendoza provides the featured authors with a simple process for choosing and developing their profound stories, offers guidance as they write, and assembles a finished product readers can’t wait to get their hands on.

Mendoza believes there are readers around the world who are missing out on growing and learning from the stories of inspiring women because women don’t know where to begin when it comes to publishing their stories.

“The publishing industry is a mystery to so many. I am on a mission to make sure women’s stories are presented with integrity,” she said, “and we can all use inspiration as we navigate our way through life’s many struggles!”

About Danielle Mendoza

Danielle Mendoza is a cat & coffee-loving wife, mom, podcast host, multi-time international bestselling author, and bespoke book consultant. As the founder of Confident Concept, she's helping brilliant entrepreneurs leverage their expertise, scale their businesses, and leave intentional legacies by getting their books out of their heads and into the world.

When she's not bringing big ideas to life, you can find Danielle hanging with her two kids & cats, volunteering in kids' ministry, traveling with her husband, or trying a new restaurant with friends.