Master Fluid Solutions Introduces TRIM C290, a High Performance Metalworking Fluid with Superior Corrosion Protection
TRIM C290 is a high performance, easy to use and maintain metal removal fluid with very high levels of usable lubricity at the point-of-cut.
TRIM C290 is an exciting new addition to our metalworking fluid portfolio in North America.”PERRYSBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Fluid Solutions® is proud to announce our new, high-performance metalworking fluid, optimized for the chemical, environmental, and machining requirements of general aluminum parts. Formulated to allow great, nonferrous corrosion prevention on most aluminum alloys, TRIM® C290 provides great results in a wide range of operations with its very low carryoff and long sump life resulting in low operating cost.
— Justin Geach, Global Director of Marketing
“TRIM C290 is an exciting new addition to our metalworking fluid portfolio in North America,” says Justin Geach, Global Director of Marketing. “C290 is a multi-metal, clean running synthetic with excellent corrosion resistance to nonferrous materials, including aluminum. Its high lubricity, low pH formula allows for a wide application range of grinding and machining on ferrous and nonferrous materials, offering customers the benefits of a full synthetic with better machine and material compatibility over traditional synthetics.”
TRIM C290 is water-clear, low-foaming, and low-misting, contains no chlorine, phenol, nitrites, copper, triazine, or silicone and is PRTR compliant, with no SARA 313 reportable chemistry. Easily removed from parts for quick cleanup before assembly, painting, or plating operations, TRIM C290 is truly a joy to work with and manage.
This latest addition to our synthetic fluids is available for sale throughout North America. Click here to learn more about TRIM C290.
About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM®, WEDOLiT™, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX® fluid management systems lower their customers’ total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for seven consecutive years. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products, find a local distributor to contact at 2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537-3365, or visit their website at www.masterfluids.com.
Photo link: https://pdocs.masterfluids.com/mcc/docs/db-i/54g2442-O-300-T/C290-54g.jpg
Photo caption: TRIM® C290, a High Performance Synthetic Metalworking Fluid with Superior Corrosion Protection
###
Mark W. Scherer
Master Fluid Solutions
+1 419-931-6312
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube