AMIR HUSAIN, FOUNDER OF SPARKCOGNITION, JOINS RAIN DEFENSE ADVISORY BOARD AND RAINCLOUD, THE GLOBAL HUB FOR DEFENSE + AI

RAIN DEFENSE + AI proudly announces that Amir Husain, Founder of SparkCognition, joins its Advisory Board and RAINCLOUD, the global business hub on Defense + AI

In the age of hyperwar, RAINCLOUD gives the global defense community a way to come together and respond to the far reaching implications of AI on defense.” — Amir Husain, Founder of SparkCognition

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAIN DEFENSE + AI proudly announces that Amir Husain, Founder of SparkCognition, joins their Advisory Board and RAINCLOUD, the groundbreaking global business hub exclusively designed for Defense + AI.

RAINCLOUD introduces a new era of global connectivity and meaningful engagements, empowering professionals to easily navigate the transformative intersection of Defense and AI.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Amir Husain to our global business platform for the Defense + AI ecosystem. We are creating a global community for AI + Defense and his thought leadership on the platform will be a great asset," said Norine MacDonald KC, Founder and President of RAIN.

Upon joining the platform, Amir Husain added: "The launch of RAINCLOUD is extremely timely. It has now become clear how enormous the impact of AI on defense will be. In the age of hyperwar, decision-making will become federated, inexpensive, embeddable and universal. AI will operate in hiveminds as swarms, completely revolutionizing the way decisions have been made. We know that these developments are inevitable, but until now we lacked a common platform to discuss the implications, opportunities and risks with all the right stakeholders together. RAINCLOUD is that platform."

RAINCLOUD is the premier platform driving innovation and forging partnerships in the rapidly evolving Defense + AI landscape. It allows professionals to showcase their products, services, and business insights while engaging with a global network of like-minded visionaries.

THE DIGITAL DEFENSE SHOW: UNLEASH YOUR POTENTIAL, CONNECT TO THE GLOBAL DEFENSE SECTOR

RAINCLOUD’s Digital Defense Show revolutionizes the way companies present and promote their latest products and services. Emmanuel Reinert, CEO of RAIN, elaborated: "With RAINCLOUD’s diverse and engaged global audience, this business hub offers unparalleled opportunities for companies to showcase their solutions and tech 24/7, empowering them to stay at the forefront of the industry. “

INVITATION-ONLY/VALIDATED MEMBERSHIP

Membership to RAINCLOUD is invitation-only, ensuring an exclusive and high-quality platform. Members are selected based on their involvement in the sector, guaranteeing that RAINCLOUD is populated by industry professionals who share a deep interest in the Defense + AI ecosystem.

ABOUT AMIR HUSAIN

Amir Husain is a serial entrepreneur, technologist, and author based in Austin, Texas. He graduated from UT Austin in 1998 with a B.S. in computer science and has received widespread recognition for his work in artificial intelligence. Amir is the Founder and CEO of the award-winning AI company, SparkCognition, the founding CEO of SkyGrid, a Boeing and SparkCognition company building the aerial operating system to power the next century of aviation, and Chairman of Navigate, a global, crowdsourced data ecosystem company.

ABOUT RAIN DEFENSE + AI

RAIN is a global knowledge platform on the intersection of Defense and AI. It provides the latest on Defense +AI by sourcing comprehensive, intelligible and relevant knowledge / data and connecting to all the players globally. Visit our website here.

ABOUT RAINCLOUD

RAINCLOUD is an invite-only global business hub specifically designed for the Defense + AI ecosystem. RAINCLOUD offers specialist professional networking and business knowledge thanks to a 24/7 Digital Defense Show and Industry Thought Leadership exclusive features.

RAIN DEFENSE + AI ADVISORY BOARD:

• General John. Allen, US Marine Corps (Retired)

• Lieutenant General Gwen Bingham, US Army (Retired)

• Dr. Ilya Feige, Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cerberus Technology Solution

• Major General Robin Fontes, US Army (Retired)

• Lieutenant General Giles Hill, British Army (Retired)

• Amir Husain, Founder and CEO, SparkCognition

• Rob Kee, Managing Director, Raven Capital Management

• Jenn Loges, CEO, One Degree Financial

• General Joe Lengyel, US Air Force (Retired)

• General Mick Nicholson Jr., US Army (Retired)

• R. Scott Spellmeyer, Managing Director, Cerberus Capital Management

• Lieutenant General Olivier Tramond, French Army (Retired)

• Brett Vaughan, former Chief AI Officer, US Navy (Retired)