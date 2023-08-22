BRETT VAUGHAN (1ST US NAVY AI CHIEF) JOINS RAIN'S ADVISORY BOARD AND RAINCLOUD, THE GLOBAL BUSINESS HUB FOR DEFENSE + AI

RAINCLOUD - Where Defense + AI connect

RAIN DEFENSE + AI proudly announces that Brett Vaughan, the retired US Navy's first Chief AI Officer, joins its Advisory Board and RAINCLOUD.

RAINCLOUD provides the Defense sector with the type of dynamic and global AI ecosystem necessary to deliver impactful AI at speed and scale.” — Brett Vaughan, former US Navy Chief AI Officer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RAIN DEFENSE + AI proudly announces that Brett Vaughan, the first US Navy Chief AI Officer, joins its Advisory Board and RAINCLOUD, a groundbreaking global business hub exclusively designed for the Defense + AI ecosystem. RAINCLOUD introduces a new era of global connectivity and meaningful engagements, empowering professionals to easily navigate the transformative intersection of Defense and AI.

"We are very pleased to welcome Brett Vaughan to our global business platform for the Defense + AI ecosystem. We are creating a global community for AI + Defense and his hands-on AI expertise in the US Navy will be a great asset," said Norine MacDonald KC, Founder and President of RAIN. The platform offers both visibility and connectivity for individuals, companies and other stakeholders in the defense sector, making it an essential resource for navigating the complexities of AI in the defense sector.

Join Brett Vaughan on RAINCLOUD by REQUESTING AN INVITATION to join for free at raincloud@raindefense.ai, contacting us on LinkedIn or by visiting our website.

Brett Vaughan retired from the US Navy as the first US Navy Chief AI Officer and AI Portfolio Manager at the Office of Naval Research (ONR). Upon joining RAINCLOUD, he said: "As the US Navy's Chief AI Officer I became acutely aware of the importance and criticality of a cohesive and robust ecosystem for AI deployment at speed and scale within the current strategic threat environment; it is only through such an ecosystem that the Defense sector can pace the blazing rate of AI tech development as well as adversarial action and intent. RAINCLOUD is in position to provide the connective chords of just such a dynamic, international AI ecosystem."

RAINCLOUD is the premier platform driving innovation and forging partnerships in the rapidly evolving Defense + AI landscape. It allows professionals to showcase their products, services, and business insights while engaging with a global network of like-minded visionaries.

George Howell, RAIN's Director of the Industry Division, emphasized: "In an era where the intersection of Defense and AI carries tremendous significance, RAINCLOUD addresses the pressing need to connect all actors. The AI revolution is reshaping the character of warfare."

THE DIGITAL DEFENSE SHOW: UNLEASH YOUR POTENTIAL, CONNECT TO THE GLOBAL DEFENSE SECTOR

RAINCLOUD’s Digital Defense Show revolutionizes the way companies present and promote their latest products and services. Emmanuel Reinert, CEO of RAIN, elaborated: "With RAINCLOUD’s diverse and engaged global audience, this business hub offers unparalleled opportunities for companies to showcase their solutions and tech 24/7, empowering them to stay at the forefront of the industry.“

INDUSTRY THOUGHT LEADERSHIP: SHAPE THE FUTURE, IGNITE CHANGE

RAINCLOUD also offers an Industry Thought Leadership feature. Jorrit Kamminga, Director of RAIN's Ethics Division, explained: "RAINCLOUD provides an exclusive space for Defense + AI professionals to share their expertise and insights. This powerful platform amplifies their voices, creating a community of strategic thinkers and influencers. Join us, and join the conversation.”

INVITATION-ONLY/VALIDATED MEMBERSHIP

Membership to RAINCLOUD is invitation-only, ensuring an exclusive and high-quality platform. Members are selected based on their involvement in the sector, guaranteeing that RAINCLOUD is populated by industry professionals who share a deep interest in the Defense + AI ecosystem.

REQUEST TO JOIN for free at raincloud@raindefense.ai.

ABOUT BRETT VAUGHAN

Brett Vaughan completed a 34-year career of federal service, retiring from the Navy as the first US Navy Chief AI Officer and ONR AI Portfolio Manager on 30 June, 2023. Mr. Vaughan assumed the role of Navy Chief AI Officer in December 2019 under the Navy’s Office of Digital Transformation (OPNAV N09D) and Chief Digital and Innovation Office (SECNAV).

Prior to his duties as Navy Chief AI Officer, Mr. Vaughan held the position of Artificial Intelligence Portfolio Manager for the Office of Naval Research (ONR). As Chief AI Officer he was responsible for shaping and informing Navy plans, policies and position on Artificial Intelligence and the alignment and coordination of AI work across ONR and was the principal agent for AI-focused engagement on behalf of ONR, the Chief of Naval Research, the Chief of Naval Operations and the Secretary of the Navy.

ABOUT RAIN DEFENSE + AI

RAIN is a global knowledge platform on the intersection of Defense and AI. It provides the latest on Defense +AI by sourcing comprehensive, intelligible and relevant knowledge / data and connecting to all the players globally. Visit our website here.

ABOUT RAINCLOUD

RAINCLOUD is an invite-only global business hub specifically designed for the Defense + AI ecosystem. RAINCLOUD offers specialist professional networking and business knowledge thanks to a 24/7 Digital Defense Show and Industry Thought Leadership exclusive features.

RAIN DEFENSE + AI ADVISORY BOARD:

• General John. Allen, US Marine Corps (Retired)

• Lieutenant General Gwen Bingham, US Army (Retired)

• Dr. Ilya Feige, Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cerberus Technology Solution

• Major General Robin Fontes, US Army (Retired)

• Lieutenant General Giles Hill, British Army (Retired)

• Rob Kee, Managing Director, Raven Capital Management

• Jenn Loges, CEO, One Degree Financial

• General Joe Lengyel, US Air Force (Retired)

• General Mick Nicholson Jr., US Army (Retired)

• R. Scott Spellmeyer, Managing Director, Cerberus Capital Management

• Lieutenant General Olivier Tramond, French Army (Retired)

• Brett Vaughan, former Chief AI Officer, US Navy (Retired)