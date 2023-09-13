Borough of Manhattan Community College Launches Cannabis Certificates to Meet Demand for Educated Workforce
BMCC is thrilled to be able to offer our students the skills training and knowledge to access a direct path into this fast-growing sector.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Borough of Manhattan Community College, The City University of New York (BMCC/CUNY) continues to expand its academic offerings for students interested in future-focused industries. Today, the college announced the addition of three cannabis certificates designed to provide job skills training for those interested in a cannabis career.
— BMCC President Anthony E. Munroe
According to Business Wire, cannabis is the fastest growing industry in America. To address the critical need for workers in the industry, BMCC has partnered with Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education, to offer these in-demand programs, which will cover: advanced dispensary associate skills training, cannabis manufacturing, and cultivation.
“Our commitment to equity and inclusion drives our determination that BMCC students have the option to participate in what is projected to be a multi-billion-dollar industry that will generate thousands of new jobs in New York state,” said BMCC President Anthony E. Munroe. “BMCC is thrilled to be able to offer our students the skills training and knowledge to access a direct path into this fast-growing sector.”
“Green Flower is honored to be partnering with Borough of Manhattan Community College to offer three cannabis industry training courses. Ranked #1 among community colleges nationwide in granting associate degrees to minority students, and part of the CUNY system reaching students in New York City and beyond, BMCC’s commitment to equity and helping working adults find and build new careers is stellar,” says Daniel Kalef, Green Flower's Chief Growth Officer. “Educating a new workforce in cannabis retail, manufacturing and agriculture environments will significantly contribute to the continued growth of the industry through a well-trained workforce.”
Each of the three certificate programs takes nine weeks to complete and is offered fully online in an asynchronous format so participants can proceed at their own pace. Students can register and begin courses at any time. Upon completion of the Green Flower certificate, graduates will have access to Green Flower’s employer network which includes industry job listings in the New York City area and across the country. Courses cost $750 and are now open for enrollment.
For more information on the certificate programs please visit https://bmcc.cannabisstudiesonline.com/.
About BMCC/CUNY
BMCC is part of the City University of New York (CUNY), awarding associate degrees in more than 50 fields and ranked #1 among community colleges nationwide in granting associate degrees to minority students, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. BMCC is a diverse teaching and learning community committed to advancing equity and the intellectual and personal growth of students. Working to strengthen a culture of care inside and outside the classroom, the faculty and staff of BMCC share a passion for learning with students from around the world, and strive to increase degree completion, successful transfer, career achievement and service and leadership within the BMCC community, New York City, and beyond. Visit: http://www.bmcc.cuny.edu.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
