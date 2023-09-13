Philip N. Jefferson sworn in as Vice Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Submit Release
September 13, 2023

For release at 10:00 a.m. EDT

Dr. Philip N. Jefferson took the oath of office as Vice Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on Wednesday. Vice Chair Jefferson's oath was administered by Chair Powell in the press briefing room of the Board's Martin building.

President Biden nominated Dr. Jefferson on May 12, 2023, and he was confirmed by the United States Senate on September 6, 2023. His term as Vice Chair ends on September 7, 2027, and his term as a Board member ends on January 31, 2036.

A biography of each Board member is available on the Board's website.

