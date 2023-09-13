Hermes Abrasives to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hermes Abrasives USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Germany-based Hermes Abrasives and a global leader in supplying industrial abrasive materials to support production finish, will invest $5.6 million to expand in the City of Virginia Beach, integrating new production lines to increase capabilities. The company will return its narrow belt production line to the facility, which was moved from Virginia Beach to Mexico in 2019. Virginia successfully competed with Mexico for this project, which will create 30 new jobs.

“Hermes Abrasives has demonstrated a 40+ year commitment to Virginia, and the return of its belt production line from Mexico to Virginia Beach sends a clear message that the Commonwealth has the right combination of assets for manufacturers to locate and grow,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Hampton Roads offers the skilled workforce, logistics advantage, and business climate that international leaders like Hermes need to thrive, and we look forward to their continued success in the Commonwealth.”

“The expansion of Hermes Abrasives’ flagship facility in Virginia Beach further demonstrates the increasing role Virginia is playing in reshoring manufacturing,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We thank Hermes Abrasives for recognizing Virginia’s advantages and reinvesting in its operation as a long-term corporate partner in the Commonwealth.”

“Hermes Abrasives has proudly called Southeastern Virginia home for over 40 years. Though we have grown and changed with the times, we are excited about the potential expansion and development that we have planned over the next five years,” said Brad Sorgen, President of North American Operations. “With nearly $6 million in planned capital investment, Hermes is looking to increase its overall manufacturing footprint to better service its hundreds of customers throughout North America.”

“Hermes Abrasives has been a valued member of our business community since the 1980s, and we are excited to support their expansion in Virginia Beach,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “We look forward to seeing their success as they increase manufacturing operations and continue to demonstrate that our City is the best place to do business.”

“The expansion of an international manufacturer which located to Hampton Roads in 1981 speaks to the stability and growth of the manufacturing industry in Virginia Beach and the region,” said Douglas L. Smith, President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance. “I am thrilled for Brad Sorgen and his team on this milestone and look forward to telling our international prospects the success story that is Hermes Abrasives.”

“We are excited that a global company like Hermes Abrasives will invest an additional $5.6 million to increase its operations in Virginia Beach,” said Senator Bill DeSteph. “With this expansion, Hermes Abrasives brings new jobs to our city and bolsters manufacturing in the United States. Growth like this reinforces the importance of our ‘right-to-work’ laws here in the Commonwealth, and why so many choose to locate in our great state. I am proud to have Hermes Abrasives USA in my district and am grateful for the opportunities it provides our residents.”

“We are always excited to see Virginia Beach businesses expand, and especially when manufacturing and production lines are being brought back to our country,” said Delegate Anne Ferrell Tata. “Our Governor and Mayor form a formidable team in expanding jobs here at home.”

Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, Hermes Abrasives manufactures a variety of Coated and Bonded Abrasives and grinding tools. The company has a manufacturing or sales presence worldwide with major offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Germany, Singapore, China, Mexico, and the U.S. (Virginia). The company’s Virginia Beach facility, which was established in 1981, currently manufactures 60% of Hermes’ full product portfolio and is the flagship facility for its industrial-scale sandpaper product, primarily used in the automotive and woodworking industries.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure the project for Virginia and will support Hermes Abrasives’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

