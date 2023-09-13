Serena McIlwain, the Maryland Secretary of the Environment, joins Midday.
Gov. Wes Moore has set ambitious goals for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, care for the Chesapeake Bay, and assure environmental justice. We will ask Sec. McIlwain about the state’s plans to meet those lofty goals. Listen here
You just read:
WYPR: MD’s Sec. of the Environment on climate change and electric cars
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.