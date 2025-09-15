Maryland Department of the Environment’s Assistant Secretary of Environmental Justice Honored with “Impact” Award



Atkinson has spearheaded effort to better collaborate and inform communities disproportionately impacted by pollution



BALTIMORE (September 15, 2025) – The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) is proud to announce that Assistant Secretary Aneca Atkinson has received a special “impact” award from the Center for Engagement, Environmental Justice, and Health Powering Communities (CEEJH).

The organization, whose mission is to organize and advocate for communities disproportionately affected by pollution, recognized Atkinson as the first executive appointed by Secretary Serena McIlwain to focus on overburdened and underserved communities in state history. In her role, Atkinson has improved transparency and elevated community concerns into the process of enforcing environmental laws and developing permits for industrial facilities.

“CEEHJ is proud to honor Aneca Atkinson with our Mid-Atlantic Environmental Justice Impact Recognition Award,” said Dr. Sacoby Wilson, the organization’s founder. “Under Secretary Serena McIlwain’s leadership, she has built MDE’s Environmental Justice Office, strengthened the state’s EJ Commission and helped shape Governor Moore’s executive order on environmental justice. Aneca’s commitment to Maryland’s frontline and fenceline communities is making a real difference.”

Atkinson was one of the awardees September 13 at the Environmental Justice Awards ceremony at the Sheraton Inner Harbor.

“The creation of our Environmental Justice team put capacity and expertise at the core of our mission,” said Secretary McIlwain. “This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our agency and partners working for justice and fairness. Everyone deserves clean air, clean water and clean land.”

Atkinson’s recognition underscores the progress under the Moore-Miller Administration in empowering communities in partnership with decision makers to make Maryland cleaner, greener, and more competitive economically. In July, Governor Moore signed an executive order, Valuing Opportunity, Inclusion, and Community Equity (VOICE), to unify and strengthen efforts. In addition to improving communication and collaboration, the department has also provided more than $2 million to communities in support of tree planting, air monitoring and technical assistance to improve air quality and health outcomes.



###