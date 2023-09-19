Genovac Enters Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Pfizer for Therapeutic Antibody Candidates
Pfizer to obtain exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize antibodies from Genovac academic collaboration.FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Genovac, a leading contract research organization (CRO) that specializes in delivering advanced antibody discovery and biologic production solutions, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for selected antibodies generated by Genovac in collaboration with a leading research university.
“We’re very excited to partner with Pfizer who will be responsible for future development and commercialization,” said Brian Walters, Genovac CEO. “And we’re extremely grateful for our academic partner who helped identify the lead candidates, and we believe this successful collaboration can serve as a partnership model for future arrangements with research universities that have similar commercialization objectives.”
Under the terms of the license agreement, Genovac will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive future development and commercial milestone payments, plus royalties on future net sales of commercial products.
About Genovac
Genovac is a contract research and manufacturing organization offering advanced antibody discovery and production solutions. Its genetic immunization technologies, industry-leading species options, and multiple single B cell screening technologies, including PhenomeX’s Beacon, enable success against the field’s most challenging targets. Since its founding in 1999, Genovac has completed more than 3,600 projects, providing antibodies to clients in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia that have been developed into clinical and commercial drugs. In addition to its headquarters and labs in Fargo, North Dakota, Genovac operates another scientific and production facility in Freiberg, Germany.
Brian Walters
Genovac
+1 701-551-2770
email us here