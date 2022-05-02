Genovac further enhances its antibody discovery services with the ENPICOM IGX Platform
Genovac will use ENPICOM’s world-leading cloud platform to accelerate and improve antibody discovery and early de-risking of development for clients
ENPICOM has transformed our toolset for antibody discovery. We are now even better equipped to discover the antibodies for our clients’ most challenging targets."”FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, U.S.A., May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genovac, a leading contract research and manufacturing organization (CRO/CMO) that discovers, develops, and manufactures antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostic and research market segments, and ENPICOM, an innovative bioinformatics software engineering company, announced that Genovac will use ENPICOM’s IGX Platform for their antibody discovery workflows. Genovac will rely on the IGX Platform’s advanced data management and computational analysis functionalities as part of its commitment to enabling client success and easier discovery of diverse, quality antibodies in the shortest amount of time.
— Brian Walters, Genovac CEO
“We are proud to support Genovac, one of the world’s leading CROs in antibody discovery, as they continuously seek for innovative ways to better serve their clients in pursuit of therapeutic and diagnostic products." said Jos Lunenberg, Chief Executive Officer at ENPICOM. “ENPICOM’s solutions help organizations like Genovac decode the antibody repertoire and simplify the path to scientific discovery. We are proud to support their quest to deliver high value antibodies against even the most difficult targets.”
“The IGX Platform’s capabilities are truly impressive and the ENPICOM vision aligns well with our goals, so it's a natural match. We excel in delivering diverse antibody candidates for challenging targets. We’ve committed to continuous evaluation, acquisition, and development of the most advanced technologies that will dramatically increase the speed, robustness, and precision at which we discover new antibodies,” said Brian Walters, Chief Executive Officer at Genovac. “By leveraging ENPICOM’s powerful data integration and analysis features, we will be able to increase our ability to unlock access to needle-in-a-haystack targets and continue to deliver the world's most advanced antibody discovery solutions to our clients.”
Innovating antibody discovery at Genovac
For over 20 years, Genovac has served the biopharmaceutical industry by providing antibodies for development into clinical and commercial drugs. They have completed projects for hundreds of biopharma, biotech and research companies and institutions, specializing in the use of genetic immunization, diverse host species, and automated single B cell screening platforms for advanced discovery against challenging targets such as GPCRs and ion channels. By leveraging the IGX Platform, Genovac can now find better antibodies faster, and by leveraging its newest functionalities, screen for developable candidates in early stages of discovery.
The IGX Platform provides a complete package for the needs of innovative CROs like Genovac. The intuitive interface allows researchers to explore their data with minimal training, virtual tours smooth the onboarding process and data sharing options support collaboration. The true power of the technology lies in the antibody discovery capabilities that empower scientists to easily perform incredibly complex and computationally heavy analysis like phylogenetic analysis and high-throughput structural modeling for liability analysis. Using the IGX Platform, researchers improve their candidate selection by making accurate developability predictions for thousands of sequences at the same time, in a secure, intuitive environment.
“ENPICOM has transformed our toolset for antibody discovery,” said Walters. "We are now even better equipped to discover the antibodies for our clients’ most challenging targets, enabling them to bring new therapeutic antibodies to the clinic and develop a new generation of drugs to treat life-threatening diseases.”
About Genovac
Genovac is a contract research and manufacturing organization offering the world’s most advanced antibody discovery solutions. Its immunization technologies, combined with multiple single cell screening technologies, including Berkeley Lights’ Beacon, enable success against the most challenging targets. Since its founding in 1999, Genovac has completed more than 3,500 projects, providing antibodies to clients in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia that have been developed into clinical and commercial drugs. In addition to its headquarters and labs in Fargo, North Dakota, Genovac operates another scientific and production facility in Freiberg, Germany.
About ENPICOM
ENPICOM is an innovative bioinformatics software engineering company delivering ground-breaking products and customized solutions to decode the immune system and improve human health. With a diverse team of over 40 experts in various disciplines, ENPICOM serves customers from all over the world, ranging from academic research centers doing basic research related to the immune system, to biotech and global pharmaceutical companies focusing on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies and vaccines.
Leveraging a unique mix of immunology knowledge, bioinformatics method development, and software engineering skills, ENPICOM offers a world-class repertoire sequencing data analysis solution – the ImmunoGenomiX (IGX) Platform. IGX is an innovative platform to manage, store, analyze, visualize, and interpret immune repertoire sequencing data from T and B cell receptors. In collaboration with DDL Diagnostic Laboratory, ENPICOM delivers full immune repertoire sequencing and analysis service.
