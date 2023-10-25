Aesthetic Associates Centre Unveils Educational Website Led by World-Renowned Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr.
Empowering Patients Through Knowledge and Innovation: Aesthetic Associates Centre Launches Comprehensive Educational Hub Led by Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr.
At our facility, we have a full library and you'll find it on our website of various videos that you can watch to help you learn more about the procedures that we perform.”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Associates Centre, Buffalo's premier aesthetic practice, proudly announces the launch of its newly redesigned website. The revamp aims to empower patients through knowledge, showcasing a vast library of over 50 educational videos that provide comprehensive information on cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries that can transform your look.
At the helm of Aesthetic Associates Centre is Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr., MD, FACS, a distinguished board-certified plastic surgeon with a reputation that spans globally. Recognized for his unmatched dedication to patient care, Dr. Shatkin has integrated his ethos into the newly launched website, making it more than just a digital interface. It is now a hub for knowledge, innovation, and above all, patient care.
"We've always believed in the power of informed decisions. With our new website, we're stepping up our commitment to educate our patients, so they can make the best choices for their aesthetic desires," states Dr. Shatkin. Renowned for his 'Combination Rejuvenation' approach, Dr. Shatkin's diverse expertise ranges from facelifts, nasal surgery, body contouring to non-surgical modalities like laser therapy, injectables, and facial treatments.
Aesthetic Associates Centre isn't just about appearances. With its holistic suite of services, including nutritional counseling and IV nutrition, the Centre stands as a testament to comprehensive well-being and aesthetic care.
The new website also boasts a 24/7 live chat service, ensuring patients have access to information and assistance around the clock. "Empathy and availability are pillars of our practice. We're here for our patients, every step of the way," adds Dr. Shatkin, the recipient of the prestigious 5-Star Diamond Award and the Buffalo-Niagara Business Ethics Award.
Western New York residents and beyond are invited to explore the wealth of resources and services available on the new website. Whether you're looking to seek advice on facial treatments or explore non-surgical body contouring, Aesthetic Associates Centre is your destination for personalized, world-class care.
For more information, visit https://www.drshatkin.com/ or contact the Aesthetic Associates Centre directly.
About Aesthetic Associates Centre:
Located in Buffalo, NY, and serving the Western New York region, Aesthetic Associates Centre, led by Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr., is a beacon of excellence in cosmetic, reconstructive, and aesthetic services. The practice is committed to helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals through cutting-edge procedures, expert knowledge, and unwavering dedication to patient care.
