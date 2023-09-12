NAVSAFENVTRACEN Welcomes New Commander

Cmdr. Nicholas Schaal assumed command of the Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center (NAVSAFENVTRACEN) from Cmdr. Charles Wilhite during a change of command ceremony on Naval Station Norfolk, Sept. 8.

Rear Adm. Christopher Engdahl, commander, Naval Safety Command, officiated the ceremony, where he promoted Wilhite and then welcomed Schaal to the team as the center’s 14th commander.

During the ceremony, Engdahl spoke about how it’s possible to go faster alone – but further together, as he highlighted numerous NAVSAFENVTRACEN accomplishments under Wilhite’s command over the past two years.

“This command’s training record is absolutely phenomenal – it’s showcased by success and positive fleet impact,” Engdahl said, citing two years of training spanning various health, environmental and safety topics produced by the training center. The admiral also highlighted the 30th and 31st annual Joint Safety and Environmental Professional Development Symposium with nearly 6,000 registered attendees, with both virtual and in-person attendance.

The admiral recognized each of the training center’s five departments – industrial hygiene training, safety training, environmental & emergency management, fleet training and training support – and how their individual contributions together are vital to NAVSAFENVTRACEN’s success as a team.

One of the team’s biggest – and most recent accomplishments was receiving accreditation through the Council on Occupational Education – a first for the center.

“Leading from the front through a comprehensive revision of (the center’s) course curriculum through development and management methodologies, the team secured learning center accreditation status through the Council of Occupational Education yesterday,” Engdahl said.

Upon taking the podium, Wilhite also acknowledged the center’s efforts, expressing his pride in the team and thanking them for all their hard work.

“The team has done an amazing amount of work; it’s impressive,” Wilhite said, adding that he looks forward to what the team will continue to achieve under Schaal’s leadership.

Schaal, who previously served with the 3d Marine Logistics Group, said it was impossible to describe the feelings of gratitude and humility he felt after taking command of NAVSAFENVTRACEN – an organization he has always aspired to work with.

“Safety Environmental Training Center – I’m excited to serve alongside you, lead this organization and support the very important mission that we have in educating Sailors, Marines and civilians,” he said.

Looking forward, the new commander said he recognizes there will be challenges; however, with the right motivation, tenacity, and skill, Schaal is confident the organization can overcome these hurdles and continue to move forward and achieve more.

“Joining the Naval Safety Environmental Training Center team, I’m filled with hope and confidence – hope we can take the incredible accomplishments of this organization even further, and confidence we'll be able to handle the challenges that will inevitably arise – and we’ll do this as a team,” Schaal said.