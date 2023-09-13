Florida to Host First-Ever Broadband Summit to Highlight Broadband Internet Expansion

~ FloridaCommerce will host summit in partnership with CareerSource Florida in Orlando on September 21-22 ~







TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FloridaCommerce, in partnership with CareerSource Florida, will host the Florida Broadband Summit from September 21-22, at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, with keynote speaker, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. The inaugural Florida Broadband Summit will bring together industry leaders, local government officials, workforce and economic development professionals, and community advocates to discuss the expansion of broadband and its impact on infrastructure, business, and job growth in Florida.

“I am honored to be part of Florida’s first-ever Broadband Summit to highlight the importance of expanding broadband access to Floridians in every corner of our state,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “Increasing access to broadband Internet is about fostering economic growth, securing essential services, and connecting Floridians to better telehealth, cybersecurity resiliency, workforce and educational opportunities. Now more than ever, as we help communities rebuild after Hurricane Idalia, we are seeing first-hand the critical need for broadband expansion throughout the state.”

“We often say that you can’t have the innovation economy we’re building in Florida without reliable broadband Internet connection in every corner of the state,” said J. Alex Kelly, Secretary of FloridaCommerce. “Ultimately, access to reliable, high-speed Internet connects learners and job seekers with opportunity, enables businesses to grow, and creates site-ready infrastructure for businesses looking to expand to Florida.”

Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, generations of Floridians will reap the benefits of strategic investments made today toward the expansion of Broadband in Florida. Broadband access is transformative for Florida’s small and rural communities because with increased digital literacy, a highly skilled workforce, high-demand jobs, and site-ready infrastructure, local economies will grow and thrive for generations to come.

Additionally, increased access to digital educational opportunities can make the difference between a student passing and a student thriving and finding their dream job— a clear education-to-workforce pathway. Florida’s site-ready infrastructure then allows students eager to enter their chosen fields with open job opportunities and simultaneously, business owners are presented with ready and trained staff.

“Broadband access is the bridge that connects individuals to a world of workforce opportunities,” said Adrienne Johnston, President and CEO of CareerSource Florida. “It builds pathways to skill development, entrepreneurship, job creation and economic prosperity. For businesses, broadband access empowers companies to innovate, compete globally, and access a diverse talent pool.”

“I am looking forward to participating in an important conversation about Cybersecurity resources at the first-ever Broadband Summit,” said Florida Department of Management Services Secretary Pedro Allende. “Access to secure Broadband Internet is essential at home, at work and at school, but access is only one piece of the puzzle. I am proud of Florida’s strategic initiatives to not only increase broadband access but also give people the tools in their local communities to use digital resources safely and securely.”

Cybersecurity programs, guidance on federal regulations and grant compliance, and how to increase broadband adoption among underserved and vulnerable communities will be discussed to provide a deep dive into the economic development of broadband expansion. The Florida Broadband Summit will allow for participants to further explore the Florida Office of Broadband’s programs, including the Multi-Purpose Community Facility Projects Program, the Digital Access and Connectivity, and the BEAD Program. Panels on mapping, BEAD and workforce development are scheduled throughout the summit and will include panelist who serve as key players in the broadband community.

The 2023 Florida Broadband Summit will be held at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida from September 21-22, 2023. The event will begin on September 21, 2023, at 7 a.m., and will conclude on September 22, 2023, at 12 p.m.

Location:

Rosen Shingle Creek

9939 Universal Blvd

Orlando, FL 32819

Those planning to attend the Florida Broadband Summit must register by September 15, 2023.

Broadband Accomplishments to Date:

In July, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $247 million through the Broadband Infrastructure Program, connecting more than 59,000 unserved and underserved businesses, homes, farms and anchor institutions like hospitals and libraries to high-speed Internet. Infrastructure deployment through 63 strategic projects in 43 Florida counties ensures that Florida residents have reliable and efficient access to workforce, education and health monitoring opportunities for generations to come.

These awards were in addition to more than $226 million in Broadband Opportunity Grant Funding already awarded to 53 counties awards to expand broadband Internet access to unserved areas across the state, connecting more than 250,000 homes and businesses. Additional funding will become available this year through new and existing programs .

Learn more about the Summit and Florida’s efforts to increase the availability and effectiveness of broadband internet throughout the state at the Office of Broadband website.

###

About CareerSource Florida