Workspace by Rockefeller Group Expands Amenities with Nationwide Workspace Access
Workspace is Making it Easier for Businesses and Individuals to Work from Anywhere
We are excited to add this amazing amenity to our ever-growing list of services, further solidifying our position as one of NYC's top coworking operators.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Workspace by Rockefeller Group announced today that they have added a significant new amenity to their impressive list of services. With the iconic Rockefeller Center as the home base for their members, now included as an amenity is access to a nationwide network of workspaces. Members can experience the freedom to work in multiple locations around NYC and in Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Washington DC, and London.
Workspace Vice President David Jakubowski said, "We are excited to add this amazing amenity to our ever-growing list of services, further solidifying our position as one of NYC's top coworking operators."
Flexibility is now a top priority for shared office spaces in the rapidly growing remote workforce. With Workspace by Rockefeller Group, members gain a remarkable advantage by accessing a handpicked selection of top-tier workspaces nationwide. Stay ahead of the competition and thrive in today's evolving work landscape.
For more details on this service, visit our website at workspaces.nyc.
About Workspace:
Located in the iconic Rockefeller Center, Workspace by Rockefeller Group has led New York City's coworking industry since 1994. Offering access to private office space, meeting rooms, and virtual offices, our members can work in an environment that best suits them.
Our parent company, Rockefeller Group, was established in 1928 by John D. Rockefeller Jr. under the name Metropolitan Square Corporation, now known as Rockefeller Group. Their mission is to develop, own, and operate extraordinary properties, delivering exceptional experiences and financial performance while creating value for their partners, customers, and communities.
David Jakubowski
Workspace by Rockefeller Group
+1 219-918-4832
djakubowski@rockefellergroup.com
