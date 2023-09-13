Mari Zilberman of Mari Helps to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mari Zilberman is a talented practitioner who emphasizes that she sees herself not as a healer, but as a skillful facilitator of various healing modalities. Her true passion lies in guiding individuals to rediscover their inherent capacity to heal, just as a wound transforms from a cut to a scab and ultimately regenerates new skin. Mari is someone who helps, supports, and encourages healing and positive change. With Mari's expertise, people are reminded that the power to heal resides within themselves and their bodies. Throughout her life, she has consistently exhibited a nurturing and supportive nature, earning her a well-deserved reputation as a natural helper. This dedication to aiding others led her to name her business and website “Mari Helps,” a fitting reflection of her life's purpose and passion.

Mari is certified and trained in a variety of energy-balancing techniques that help people find relief from physical or emotional distress. Some of the forward-thinking modalities in which she underwent advanced training, are: The Emotion Code and The Body Code, Psych-K, EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) Tapping, and Soul Detective (issues connected to one’s Past Life and Ancestral Trauma). During her show, Mari will explain some of these techniques and just how they work to release negative energy out of the body.

According to Mari, the healing modalities she employs yield rapid results, often noticeable after just a single session. Clients typically encounter tangible changes, such as reduced pain frequency or intensity, improved mental state, and diminished anxiety. Witnessing these positive transformations brings Mari an overwhelming sense of fulfillment, motivating her even further and fulfilling her life purpose of assisting others on their healing journey.

"Healing does not have to be difficult; it can be surprisingly straightforward when you're open to exploring unconventional avenues. While medication or therapy might still be necessary for some, it's crucial to recognize the existence of additional options. Embracing these approaches may take time, as it did for me, but being receptive to them can open up new paths to healing and well-being".

Mari says that she suffered from anxiety and depression and tried very hard to overcome it with various types of treatment. However, everything changed for her when she discovered alternative energy healing. This transformative discovery not only altered her life's trajectory but also ignited a newfound sense of purpose and joy that she experiences each day. Since realizing her calling, she has experienced joy every single day and helped countless people from all walks of life feel better – people such as stay-at-home moms, members of our military, mental health professionals, and members of the Orthodox Jewish community.

Mari tells us that Trapped Emotions and traumas can impair our innate capacity to heal and keep us from achieving the goals and success we seek in life. The Emotion Code and Body Code are two of many remarkable techniques that involve asking probing questions to pinpoint the areas of stagnated energy. Once identified, this trapped energy can be released from the body.

"I take a holistic approach that encompasses every aspect of your being — physical, emotional, and spiritual. My goal is to not only make you feel better but also empower you to respond differently to life's triggers, fostering lasting positive change in your overall well-being."

That is how Mari sums up her approach. Hear more about Mari, her talents, and the miraculous transformations she has inspired in her upcoming radio show.

Close Up Radio will feature Mari Zilberman of Mari Helps (and Guided Refuah) in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday, September 15th at 1:00pm EST

Listen to the Show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Mari and her services, visit www.marihelps.com