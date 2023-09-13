Dr. Todd Shatkin Set to Showcase His F.I.R.S.T. (Fabricated Implant Restoration and Surgical Technique) at SmileCon 2023
Dr. Todd Shatkin will present his F.I.R.S.T.® Technique at SmileCon 2023, Orlando. Visit booth #2217 for a chance to win a free implant training course!
Our mission is to provide dentists with world-class hands-on training, education, and support to help them achieve confidence in their craft, consistent practice growth, and financial success.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Not all heroes wear capes; some wear white coats and work with precision tools to gift the world with radiant smiles. Dr. Todd Shatkin and his dynamic team at Shatkin F.I.R.S.T.® are set to grace the American Dental Association’s SmileCon 2023 in Orlando, from October 5th to 7th. An iconic figure in the world of implant dentistry, Dr. Shatkin will be delivering two insightful lectures on the main stage, unraveling the intricacies of his patented F.I.R.S.T.® Technique.
— Dr. Todd E. Shatkin
Highlight of the Event:
Visitors should mark booth #2217 on their must-visit list! Drop by to register and stand a chance to win free tuition to a Mini Dental Implant Course in Buffalo, NY, valued at $995!
Shatkin F.I.R.S.T.® is not just about revolutionary dental procedures; it’s a transformative mission. We aim to arm dentists with hands-on training, unparalleled education, and unwavering support, translating into unmatched craft confidence, consistent practice growth, and financial prosperity.
What sets the F.I.R.S.T.® Technique apart is its ease of mastery through a succinct one-day course. Implementing this technique not only betters patient experiences with minimally invasive mini dental implants but has also shown to increase average earnings by a staggering $400,000 in the very first year.
More than 40,000 dentists globally have revamped their practices and reignited their passion for dentistry through Shatkin F.I.R.S.T.®'s innovation, learning modules, and support system.
Known to be one of America’s most technologically advanced dental labs, our lab has crafted over 600,000 high-quality restorations for dentists worldwide.
Why Choose Shatkin F.I.R.S.T.®:
✅ State-of-the-art laboratory technologies.
✅ Skilled technicians with an average experience span of twenty years.
✅ Use of American-made, FDA-approved products.
✅ Unmatched support during the implant placement process.
Dr. Todd E. Shatkin has a remarkable record, having placed over 45,000 mini dental implants. His vast experience and successful applications led to the genesis of the F.I.R.S.T.® Technique. His global lectures have been instrumental in rekindling many dentists' passion for their profession while transforming countless patient lives. As a stalwart in the field, Dr. Shatkin’s titles don’t end at being a general dentist. He's also the proud owner of Shatkin F.I.R.S.T.® and holds the esteemed position of President Emeritus at the International Academy of Mini Dental Implants.
Join the movement. Elevate your dental practice. Sign up for an upcoming dental CE course today and experience the revolution brought about by Shatkin F.I.R.S.T.®!
Geron Evanson
Accelerate / Veritas Marketing
+1 716-601-1185
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
ADA SmileCon 2023 Orlando - Annual Dental Meeting - American Dental Association - Shatkin F.I.R.S.T.