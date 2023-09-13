Bisk and Eastern Connecticut State University Join Forces to Launch Online Master’s Programs in Four High-Demand Fields
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a renowned global leader in online education, has announced its partnership with Eastern Connecticut State University, a public liberal arts university located in Willimantic, Connecticut. This strategic collaboration provides 100% online master’s programs in Applied Data Science, Special Education, Management and Accounting and underscores the vital role graduate programs fulfill in addressing the demands of a rapidly changing professional landscape.
“In an era defined by swift technological advancements and shifting market trends, the importance of graduate programs becomes even more pronounced,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “This collaboration with Eastern is a commitment to harnessing the power of higher education to equip individuals with the skills, knowledge and adaptability required to not only keep pace with change but to drive it.”
The four programs encompassed in this partnership:
Applied Data Science
• Aims to broaden both general and technical business knowledge while refining skills in data analytics, visualization, application and more
• The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicts a 21% increase in demand for computer and information research scientists between 2021 and 2031*
• To learn more about the program or to enroll, visit https://online.easternct.edu/applied-data-science/
Special Education
• Focuses on cultivating a strong understanding of trends and issues related to educating exceptional students
• The number of students receiving services under The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA, 1975) reached 7.3 million by 2022 (15% of total public-school students) and continues to trend upwards, emphasizing the growing need for qualified special education professionals**
• To learn more about the program or to enroll, visit https://online.easternct.edu/special-education/
Accounting
• Offers specialized courses in functional accounting, business and economics to prepare graduates for leadership roles in the industry
• The BLS projects a 6% job growth for accountants and auditors through 2031, translating to approximately 136,000 job openings per year***
• To learn more about the program or to enroll, visit https://online.easternct.edu/accounting/
Management
• Ideal program for professionals seeking advancement into leadership roles, enhancing management skills or improving business practices for small
business owners
• The BLS projects an 8% increase in employment in general management roles from 2021 to 2031****
• To learn more about the program or to enroll, visit https://online.easternct.edu/management/
All four programs are fully available online, empowering students to pursue their postgraduate degrees without sacrificing their current commitments and offering the flexibility to access the programs from anywhere, at any time.
“Online graduate education is a popular choice for working adults seeking flexibility and balancing work, life and learning obligations,” said Dr. Bill Salka, Eastern’s provost and vice president of Academic Affairs. “Partnering with Bisk to leverage their expertise in delivering high-quality online education, along with Eastern’s reputation in excellence, will ensure our graduate programs serve a wide range of students and meet the emergent workforce needs.”
*Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Computer and Information Research Scientists, on the internet at https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/computer-and-information-research-scientists.htm (visited July 11, 2023)
** Source: National Center for Education Statistics, Institute of Education Sciences, Students With Disabilities, on the internet at https://nces.ed.gov/programs/coe/indicator/cgg (visited July 12, 2023)
***Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Accountants and Auditors, at https://www.bls.gov/ooh/business-and-financial/accountants-and-auditors.htm (visited July 11, 2023)
****Source: “Management Occupations” Occupational Outlook Handbook, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, September 2022, at https://www.bls.gov/ooh/management/ (visited July 13, 2023)
About Eastern Connecticut State University
Eastern Connecticut State University is the state of Connecticut's public liberal arts university, serving upwards of 4,100 students annually on its Willimantic campus. In addition to attracting students from 160 of Connecticut's 169 towns, Eastern also draws students from 31 states/territories and eight foreign countries. A residential campus offering 41 majors and 68 minors, Eastern offers students a strong liberal arts foundation grounded in a variety of applied learning opportunities. Ranked among the top 20 public institutions in the North by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022-23 Best Colleges ratings, Eastern has also been awarded 'Green Campus' status by the Princeton Review 13 years in a row. For more information, visit www.easternct.edu.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Florida A&M University, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
For Media Inquiries
“In an era defined by swift technological advancements and shifting market trends, the importance of graduate programs becomes even more pronounced,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “This collaboration with Eastern is a commitment to harnessing the power of higher education to equip individuals with the skills, knowledge and adaptability required to not only keep pace with change but to drive it.”
The four programs encompassed in this partnership:
Applied Data Science
• Aims to broaden both general and technical business knowledge while refining skills in data analytics, visualization, application and more
• The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicts a 21% increase in demand for computer and information research scientists between 2021 and 2031*
• To learn more about the program or to enroll, visit https://online.easternct.edu/applied-data-science/
Special Education
• Focuses on cultivating a strong understanding of trends and issues related to educating exceptional students
• The number of students receiving services under The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA, 1975) reached 7.3 million by 2022 (15% of total public-school students) and continues to trend upwards, emphasizing the growing need for qualified special education professionals**
• To learn more about the program or to enroll, visit https://online.easternct.edu/special-education/
Accounting
• Offers specialized courses in functional accounting, business and economics to prepare graduates for leadership roles in the industry
• The BLS projects a 6% job growth for accountants and auditors through 2031, translating to approximately 136,000 job openings per year***
• To learn more about the program or to enroll, visit https://online.easternct.edu/accounting/
Management
• Ideal program for professionals seeking advancement into leadership roles, enhancing management skills or improving business practices for small
business owners
• The BLS projects an 8% increase in employment in general management roles from 2021 to 2031****
• To learn more about the program or to enroll, visit https://online.easternct.edu/management/
All four programs are fully available online, empowering students to pursue their postgraduate degrees without sacrificing their current commitments and offering the flexibility to access the programs from anywhere, at any time.
“Online graduate education is a popular choice for working adults seeking flexibility and balancing work, life and learning obligations,” said Dr. Bill Salka, Eastern’s provost and vice president of Academic Affairs. “Partnering with Bisk to leverage their expertise in delivering high-quality online education, along with Eastern’s reputation in excellence, will ensure our graduate programs serve a wide range of students and meet the emergent workforce needs.”
*Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Computer and Information Research Scientists, on the internet at https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/computer-and-information-research-scientists.htm (visited July 11, 2023)
** Source: National Center for Education Statistics, Institute of Education Sciences, Students With Disabilities, on the internet at https://nces.ed.gov/programs/coe/indicator/cgg (visited July 12, 2023)
***Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Accountants and Auditors, at https://www.bls.gov/ooh/business-and-financial/accountants-and-auditors.htm (visited July 11, 2023)
****Source: “Management Occupations” Occupational Outlook Handbook, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, September 2022, at https://www.bls.gov/ooh/management/ (visited July 13, 2023)
About Eastern Connecticut State University
Eastern Connecticut State University is the state of Connecticut's public liberal arts university, serving upwards of 4,100 students annually on its Willimantic campus. In addition to attracting students from 160 of Connecticut's 169 towns, Eastern also draws students from 31 states/territories and eight foreign countries. A residential campus offering 41 majors and 68 minors, Eastern offers students a strong liberal arts foundation grounded in a variety of applied learning opportunities. Ranked among the top 20 public institutions in the North by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022-23 Best Colleges ratings, Eastern has also been awarded 'Green Campus' status by the Princeton Review 13 years in a row. For more information, visit www.easternct.edu.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Florida A&M University, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
For Media Inquiries
Bisk Education
+1 813-621-6200
media@bisk.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn