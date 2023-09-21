Sensiple tryvium, Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Sensiple's tryvium is now available in Azure Marketplace, providing customers with an easy and convenient purchasing experience.
At Sensiple, we prioritize customer-centricity in everything we do, and our presence in the Azure Marketplace underscores our commitment to accelerating business value for our customers”ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Sensiple’s tryvium to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.
— Sadeesh Venugopal, CEO, Sensiple
Sensiple today announced the availability of tryvium in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Sensiple customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.
Sensiple is a prominent technology solutions provider specializing in contact center technology and conversational AI (Artificial Intelligence). By making tryvium transactable in the Azure Marketplace, Sensiple aims to make it easier for businesses to optimize their employee support experience, utilize the streamlined purchase process, and achieve faster time-to-value across their Azure cloud and hybrid environments.
tryvium is a highly efficient AI-enabled employee contact center solution built on top of Microsoft Teams, aiming to revolutionize employee support experiences for enterprises. Leveraging cutting-edge machine learning and natural language processing, tryvium simplifies employee interactions with the service desk, enables effortless collaboration, and provides resolution-driven support for employees, all at a fraction of the cost of traditional contact center solutions. tryvium's agent dashboard provides real-time visibility into agent performance and employee satisfaction. These benefits translate to tangible results for tryvium's customers, such as a 30% reduction in support volume, a 40% increase in first-call resolution rates, and a remarkable 50% boost in agent productivity.
“We are delighted to provide our customers with a cost-effective employee contact center solution tailored to meet their employee-specific needs, while also simplifying the purchasing process and enabling organizations to realize cost savings on cloud expenses more quickly,” said Sadeesh Venugopal, CEO, Sensiple. “At Sensiple, we prioritize customer-centricity in everything we do, and our presence in the Azure Marketplace, along with our participation in the Microsoft ISV Success program, underscores our commitment to accelerating business value for our customers through effortless procurement and deployment.”
“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Sensiple’s solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
To explore and get started with Sensiple's tryvium, visit the official listing on the Microsoft Azure marketplace.
About Sensiple
Sensiple is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions that help organizations drive business agility, enhance customer and employee experiences, and increase operational efficiency. With a focus on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Sensiple delivers innovative solutions to enterprises across diverse industries. Headquartered in New Jersey, Sensiple has offices in Omaha and India.
Media Contact:
Hari Sambath
Sensiple Inc
+1 732-283-0499
marketing@sensiple.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn