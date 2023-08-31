Sensiple Attains Application Development Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program
Sensiple is proud to be recognized for its technical expertise in innovative cloud application development solutions on Google Cloud.
Achieving this specialization reflects our commitment to investing in our Google Cloud practice and enhancing our capabilities to support our clients in their cloud adoption journeys.”ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sensiple, a prominent global technology solutions provider, proudly announces that it has achieved the Application Development Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program. This milestone underscores Sensiple's steadfast commitment to expanding its capabilities to help clients propel their businesses to higher levels of growth on the cloud.
As a Google Cloud partner, Sensiple assists organizations in leveraging the power of Google Cloud to accelerate innovation, drive operational efficiency, and enhance customer experiences. With the Application Development Specialization, Sensiple is recognized for its expertise in developing and deploying applications on Google Cloud.
"We are proud to achieve the Application Development Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program," said Sadeesh Venugopal, CEO of Sensiple. "This accomplishment reflects our commitment to investing in our Google Cloud practice and enhancing our capabilities to support our clients in their cloud adoption journeys. We are excited to continue collaborating with Google Cloud to deliver innovative solutions that help our clients achieve their strategic objectives."
“Achieving the Application Development Specialization indicates Sensiple’s capabilities and proven expertise in modernizing and building customers’ enterprise applications on Google Cloud,” said Kim Lasseter, Global Director, Partner Advantage Program at Google Cloud.
Sensiple's Google Cloud practice offers a broad range of services, including cloud migration, cloud-native application development, data analytics, and infrastructure modernization. With this specialization, Sensiple is better equipped to help clients build, test, and deploy applications on Google Cloud, enabling them to innovate faster, reduce costs, and improve business agility. Using its customer-centric approach and expertise in Google Cloud, Sensiple works closely with clients to understand their business goals and develop customized solutions that empower clients to reinvent their enterprises on the cloud.
About Sensiple:
Sensiple is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions that help organizations drive business agility, enhance customer and employee experiences, and increase operational efficiency. With a focus on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, Sensiple delivers innovative solutions to clients across industries. Headquartered in New Jersey, Sensiple has offices in Omaha and India.
For more information, please visit www.sensiple.com.
