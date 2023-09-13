Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,393 in the last 365 days.

Bank al Etihad Issues $100 Million in Perpetual Bonds for Expansion and Growth

AMMAN, JORDAN, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bank al Etihad today launched its first issuance of perpetual bonds on the Amman Stock Exchange, valued at $100 million, as part of its strategic expansion plan in the coming years, both locally and regionally, and to continue its digital transformation journey, offering unique investment opportunities for investors interested in purchasing perpetual bonds.

Bank al Etihad obtained approval from the Central Bank of Jordan and the Jordan Securities Commission to offer 10,000 bonds for subscription, each valued at $10,000, with a minimum subscription of $50,000, in multiples of 5 bonds per subscription.

It is worth noting that these bonds have no maturity date and the fixed interest rate will be paid by Bank al Etihad for five years at a rate of 8.5%, paid semi-annually. If not redeemed by the bank after five years, they will be automatically renewed at a variable interest rate based on the yield on U.S. Treasury bonds, subject to prior approval from the Central Bank of Jordan.

On this occasion, Ms. Nadia Al-Saeed, CEO of Bank al Etihad, said, "The issuance of these bonds represents a strategic step to support the growth and regional expansion plan of Bank al Etihad Group, strengthening our position as a leading financial institution in Jordan and the region, while providing an attractive investment opportunity with substantial returns." She added, "We also commend the high professionalism demonstrated by the Central Bank of Jordan and the Securities Commission, which facilitated the necessary procedures swiftly and in accordance with regulations."

It is also worth mentioning that these perpetual bonds are classified as Additional Tier 1 Capital according to regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, as issued by the Central Bank of Jordan under number 67/2016.

Bank al Etihad
Bank al Etihad
65607011 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Bank al Etihad Issues $100 Million in Perpetual Bonds for Expansion and Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more