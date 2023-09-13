Jobma Wins Multiple Leader and Performance Awards in G2’s Fall 2023 Report
Jobma has won multiple leader and performance awards from G2, a trusted business software review aggregator.
This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality and innovation in our products, as we continue to push the boundaries of excellence in recruitment.”MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobma, a leading video interviewing platform, announced today that it has received multiple leader and performance awards in the G2 Fall 2023 report, certifying Jobma as a top-tier product in its category. G2 is a trusted business software review aggregator with 80 million users annually.
— Krishna Kant
Jobma has been named Leader and Momentum Leader in the video interviewing software category. It has also been recognized as a High Performer in the mid-market segment. Jobma has been awarded additional Leader awards in the American and Asia-Pacific markets. These awards are reflective of Jobma’s dominant market presence and customer satisfaction globally. Jobma’s recognition as a leader and high performer in multiple categories is a testament to the company’s dedication to providing an unmatched video interviewing experience to its customers.
“We’re thrilled to be recognized by G2 with multiple prestigious awards,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality and innovation in our products, as we continue to push the boundaries of excellence in recruitment.”
“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”
Jobma’s video interviewing software helps organizations improve the quality of hires, reduce time-to-hire, and drive growth. The product’s recognition as a Leader and High Performer in multiple categories by G2 makes it an even more valuable and trusted tool for businesses globally.
About G2
G2 is a trusted business software review aggregator with more than 80 million users annually. G2 lets businesses make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews and is used by employees at Fortune 500 companies and leading tech companies. Find Jobma’s reviews on G2 at www.g2.com/products/jobma/reviews
About Jobma
Jobma is a cloud-based video interviewing platform trusted by companies globally. With Jobma, organizations are able to screen candidates using video and audio interviews, share assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Its customers love Jobma for its easy-to-use interface and robust integration support. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified, and GDPR and CCPA compliant ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users’ data.
For more information about Jobma, visit www.jobma.com or contact sales@jobma.com
