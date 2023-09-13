Hive Pro Celebrates Remarkable Milestones in Securicom MSSP Partnership

HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive Pro®, a pioneer vendor in Threat Exposure Management, is thrilled to announce significant achievements in its collaboration with Securicom, a customer-centric Global Managed IT Security Services Provider (MSSP). This partnership marks a crucial step forward in delivering tailored security solutions for vulnerability management and threat exposure reduction to customers across 15 countries in Africa.

Securicom, with its two decades of industry experience and a global presence spanning three continents, is renowned for its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value through a diversified portfolio of 24/7 Managed Security Operations Centre Services (MSOC). The company combines its extensive international knowledge with an intimate understanding of local regions to meet the specific security needs of its customers.

In late 2022, Hive Pro initiated discussions with Securicom leadership, introducing its innovative HivePro Uni5 platform to select customers in South Africa. The region had been grappling with cybersecurity challenges, with a staggering 90% of companies operating without adequate cybersecurity protocols, resulting in annual losses of approximately $570 million for the South African economy, as reported by African BUSINESS magazine. Furthermore, the country faced a severe shortage of 100,000 qualified cybersecurity specialists, according to Dark Reading.

Impressed by the efficacy of the HivePro Uni5 platform, several South African companies quickly recognized its potential, prompting Securicom to initiate a comprehensive proof of concept. Securicom endorsed Hive Pro's capacity to address critical challenges in vulnerability management and threat exposure, cementing the decision to formalize their partnership.

Securicom's highly specialized technical team conducted rigorous testing, affirming the platform's capabilities. They have now internally configured their local environment to deliver Vulnerability Prioritization Technology (VPT) and Remediation services powered by HivePro Uni5.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Securicom, enhancing our customers' defenses and enabling them to focus on proactive security measures and the reduction of actual threats," said Neeti Rodrigues, Senior Vice President (Asia Pacific & Africa) at Hive Pro.

The partnership between Hive Pro and Securicom promises to revolutionize the cybersecurity landscape, empowering organizations to navigate the evolving threat landscape with confidence.

For more information about HivePro Uni5 Threat Exposure Management, please visit https://www.hivepro.com/

About Hive Pro, Inc.

The Hive Pro Threat Exposure Management (TEM) Platform is a comprehensive, all-in-one platform designed to track threats, streamline vulnerability management, enhance collaboration, and improve security posture. From security assessment workflow orchestration to actionable AI-driven threat prediction and vulnerability remediation, TEM empowers organizations to build their organizational resilience by identifying, prioritizing, and resolving security threats and vulnerabilities. We automate and orchestrate the security remediation process dynamically and at scale, so you have one less thing to worry about.

Hive Pro’s corporate headquarters are located in Herndon, Virginia, with presence across the US, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more, visit www.hivepro.com.

