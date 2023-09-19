MaiaLearning Simplifies College Admissions and Recruiting

MaiaOffers makes it easy for college admissions representatives to engage with high school students in a faster way.

The admissions process should be an exciting one. By connecting institutions with talented students, we are opening doors to new possibilities and fostering mutually beneficial relationships.”
— Satish Mirle
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MaiaLearning, a leading provider of solutions for college and career readiness, announces the launch of MaiaOffers. This cutting-edge platform aims to revolutionize the admissions experience for students and post-secondary institutions.

According to recent survey results from NACAC, 61% of students interviewed feel overwhelmed by application advice, 77% find the college admission process complex, and 65% feel like they are treated as numbers during the process. These findings highlight the need for a reimagined approach to college admissions (NACAC Survey, 2023).

Recent research shows that the Direct Admission Model increases college application submissions from underrepresented groups and makes students feel valued. This model also helps alleviate stress and anxiety associated with the application process (Greenberg, 2023).

With MaiaOffers, students can share their counselor-verified comprehensive Digital Profiles with post-secondary institutions months before the application cycle begins. These profiles include information on career and program interests, academic records, and work experiences.

Institutions can review and connect with students and their counselors, and seamlessly offer admissions and financial aid awards through the platform. Students can accept offers, and these outcomes are recorded in their school records.

"The research highlights the challenges and anxieties students face," said Satish Mirle, Co-Founder and CEO of MaiaLearning. "We strongly believe all students deserve the opportunity to find their ideal post-secondary institutions, and that the admissions process should be an exciting one. By connecting institutions with talented students, we are opening doors to new possibilities and fostering mutually beneficial relationships."

With MaiaOffers now available to students and universities, the admissions experience is poised for a transformative change. To learn more please visit http://maialearning.com/maiaoffers

Philip Roybal
MaiaLearning, Inc.
phil@maialearning.com

You just read:

MaiaLearning Simplifies College Admissions and Recruiting

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Philip Roybal
MaiaLearning, Inc. phil@maialearning.com
Company/Organization
MaiaLearning Inc.
22700 Alcalde Rd.
Cupertino, California, 95014-3905
United States
+1 408-782-4244
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MaiaLearning, Inc., founded in 2008, provides students with an engaging, all-inclusive platform for college and career planning. Its leading Career and College Readiness platform helps counselors offer more effective guidance with less effort, and keeps families informed. MaiaLearning supports interactive learning communities among students, educators, and families in 70 countries.

MaiaLearning

More From This Author
MaiaLearning Simplifies College Admissions and Recruiting
MaiaLearning Helps Students Build Critical Skills Using Real-World Experiences
MaiaLearning Acquires GuidedPath and Enters Independent Education Consultants Market
View All Stories From This Author