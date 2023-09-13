ABC7’s Josh Haskell, NCIS’s Diona Reasonover, Brian Dietzen, Joe Spano support Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration

Run, Walk & Roll for Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration on 9.17.23 Diona Reasonover, Grand Marshal Dorian Willis, Team Soarin' for Dorian

26th Annual Run, Walk & Roll event raises funds for inclusive playgrounds and educational programs that unite children of ALL abilities worldwide.

I’m so excited to be the Grand Marshal for the 26th Annual Run, Walk & Roll for Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration. We’ve got a team from NCIS and invite you to support this great organization.” — Diona Reasonover

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor/writer Diona Reasonover (Kasie Hines on NCIS) will serve as Grand Marshal at Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration's 26th Annual Run, Walk & Roll on Sunday morning, September 17, at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, CA.

Presented by Wells Fargo, this annual fundraiser sees hundreds of children with disabilities and their families leading teams on a 4k Fun Run, Walk & Roll throughout Griffith Park to raise funds and awareness to promote the need for inclusive play and social inclusion for children with disabilities. Josh Haskell (ABC7 Eyewitness News) will emcee along with Scott Williams, Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration Co-Founder and Executive Producer of NCIS. Other special guests include Joe Spano (NCIS), Brian Dietzen, (NCIS), and children’s songwriter and author, Emily Arrow, who will perform during the Closing Ceremony.

Participants will have a chance to meet Grand Marshal Diona Reasonover during the morning’s festivities and receive refreshments, goodie bags, raffle tickets, and will have an opportunity to play on two-acres of inclusive play equipment at the Shane’s Inspiration inclusive playground.

Participants will also have an opportunity to register for the PlayLA Youth Sports program, offered by the City of Los Angeles, Recreation and Parks Department. This program offers sports opportunities for ALL children, with an array of adaptive sports offerings and has been generously funded by LA28.

Registration begins at 7:00am on Sunday, September 17, at the Shane's Inspiration Playground in Griffith Park, 4800 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027.

Opening Ceremony begins at 8:00am. The 4k Run, Walk & Roll begins at 8:30am. Closing Ceremony begins at 9:30am.

The Run, Walk & Roll is free to participate. To fundraise, participants can create a personal fundraising page at JustGiving: bit.ly/runwalkroll2023. Funds raised from this event will support inclusive playgrounds and educational programs that unite children of ALL abilities worldwide.

To obtain additional information, visit: inclusionmatters.org

About Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration:

Inclusion Matters by Shane's inspiration’s is recognized as a world leader through their mission of creating social inclusion for children with disabilities through inclusive playgrounds and education programs that unite children of all abilities. The international nonprofit has helped raise millions of dollars to build, design and program over 78 inclusive playgrounds around the world. Inclusion Matters has also directly served more than 55,000 children through their school-based education program, which has also been delivered to educators in over 67 countries. As a proud partner of Too Small To Fail, the organization works to promote early childhood literacy throughout their playground designs.

About Diona Reasonover:

Diona Reasonover can be seen starring as quirky and intelligent Kasie Hines on CBS’ veteran crime drama “NCIS.” On the film front, Reasonover can be seen starring opposite Rachael Leigh Cook and Will Sasso, in the indie comedy “Film Fest”. Reasonover’s series acting credits include CBS’ “2 Broke Girls,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Superstore,” and “Future Man”. She most recently starred on TBS’ comedy series “Clipped.” As a seasoned writer, Reasonover’s credits include the Emmy-nominated “I Love You, America,” ”NCIS,” “I Love Dick,” “Adam Ruins Everything,” and the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Message from Diona Reasonover, Grand Marshal