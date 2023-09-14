How to change Owners of timeshares in Orange County, California

Timeshare deeds for Disney and Marriott timeshares

Deeds change owners of timeshares in Orange County, California. Timeshare owners use deeds for sales, gifts, divorce, trusts, and to add or remove a co-owner.

We prepare the deed and email the deed to the owner. The owner signs and returns the deed to us by mail. We e-record and forward by email the recorded deed to who is now the former owner.” — Mark W. Bidwell