The Next Generation in Online Proctoring Solutions: Integrity Lock

A revolutionary solution for online exam security technology that does not force end users to install software.

CANADA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Advocate is thrilled to unveil the next generation in online exam security technology with Integrity Lock. With this revolutionary solution, end users are no longer forced to install software in order to take assessments in a controlled environment.



Integrity Lock features include:

No installation required

Earlier generation lockdown browsers required installation, users to have admin privileges on their devices, and sufficient computer literacy. Integrity Lock represents a paradigm shift in the industry, eliminating the need for any end-user installations, and ensuring the utmost convenience for both institutions and students.

“By eliminating installation, organizations can avoid security risks and user frustration. As a result, support requests can be reduced, from 40% to under 3%, eliminating one of the biggest costs organizations face”, says Integrity Advocate CEO, Robert Day.

Expose AI

The Expose AI feature will monitor for ChatGPT empowered plugins that have infiltrated LMS environments. Additionally, this feature can flag when collaborative technologies, like Zoom or MS Teams are in use.

Multiple Monitor Restriction

With Integrity Lock, users who attempt to use an external monitor will be asked to disconnect the external monitor before proceeding. Likewise, if users attempt to connect another monitor during a monitored session, they will be stopped from proceeding in the activity.

Deters user from leaving approved environment

Integrity Lock will monitor and flag all attempts to access external software, other desktops or browser tabs.

Integrity Advocate has harnessed cutting-edge advancements in technology to create a secure assessment environment. This proctoring solution does not compromise privacy protection or burden users with complex setup procedures.

To learn more about Integrity Lock and how it can help your organization, contact us anytime at sales@integrityadvocate.com.