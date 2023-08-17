Integrity of online learning eroded by GBT empowered LMS plugins

Proactive solutions needed in order to address the rise of GPT-powered plugins in online exam and certifications.

GPT-powered tools have now advanced to the point that the answers are prefilled the moment a multiple choice exam is opened, no matter the difficulty or topic.” — Robert Day, CEO of Integrity Advocate

CANADA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Advocate is proud to publicly announce the release of its new exclusive functionality EXPOSE AI. Integrity Advocate has made a point of staying up-to-date with the latest Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) empowered Learning Management System (LMS) plugins and techniques. With Expose AI, organizations will have the support they need to maintain the integrity of their education and certification processes.

A few weeks ago, there were only a few GPT-powered LMS plugins available. However, as of this very moment, there are several dozen and more emerging every day. Among these, Github copilot, OnlineSchoolExploits, AnswersAI, ConchAI, Jasper, ChatSonic, Coursology, Hyperwrite, Transcript, Quillbot, and Monica, to name but a few.

“GPT-powered tools have now advanced to the point that the answers are prefilled the moment a multiple choice exam is opened, no matter the difficulty or topic. The learner no longer needs to read or even understand the question's language," says Robert Day, CEO of Integrity Advocate.

Organizations who are counting on the LMS’s to develop effective countermeasures will not be comforted to know LMS companies have no solutions to this threat. These plug-ins are ever-changing and are unlikely to be eradicated due to their concealed and ever changing characteristics.

Users also do not need technical expertise to activate these GPT-enabled LMS plugins. These plugins are inexpensive, if not free, and automatically activate once installed. Once installed, these plugins become a constant source of suggested answers for all users. This not only compromises the integrity of the assessments but also undermines the purpose of online training and testing.

Now, without any technical effort by our clients, Expose AI can be incorporated into Integrity Advocate’s wide array of monitoring options.

Integrity Advocate is proud to offer a broad range of services that support everything from mobile devices to desktops.

Integrity Advocate prides itself on an industry-leading record of less than 1% of users seeking support.

Expose AI is exactly the solution needed to protect the integrity of your LMS delivered content. Contact Integrity Advocate today to learn more about their installation-free, online proctoring software.