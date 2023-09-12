Update No. 3: Derby Barracks / Missing person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A5004338

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Andrew Jensen

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: About 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 45 Goodwin Mountain Lane, Westmore, VT

INCIDENT: Missing person

MISSING PERSON: Judith Giglio

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westmore, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, search crews located the body of Judith Giglio in the woods about a mile and a half from the home on Goodwin Mountain Lane in Westmore where she was last seen. The body was recovered early Tuesday evening and will be brought to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. There are no indications that the death is suspicious.

The search effort was assisted Tuesday by the Vermont National Guard in addition to the previously mentioned participating agencies.

The Vermont State Police thanks the Westmore community for its support throughout the multiday search.

***Update No. 2, 8:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023***

Search efforts continued throughout the day Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, for Judith Giglio. The search concluded for the night at about 7:30 p.m., and her whereabouts remain unknown. No significant searching is planned for overnight Monday into Tuesday, with the full search scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.

About 90 people participated in Monday’s effort, including the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, and Field Force Division; the Vermont Warden Service; New England K9 Search and Rescue; Rescue Inc; Stowe Mountain Rescue; Upper Valley Wilderness Search and Rescue; Glover EMS; and the fire departments from Charleston, Newark, Orleans, Sutton, West Burke and Westmore.

The Vermont State Police would like to review any available surveillance camera video or still images from people in the general and surrounding areas from where Ms. Giglio was last seen on Goodwin Mountain Lane. Anyone with footage or photos that could assist investigators should call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

VSP thanks the numerous members of the community for their ongoing support throughout this search.

State police will continue providing updates as the search continues.

***Update No. 1, 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023***

Search teams continued efforts throughout the day on Sunday with approximately 70 searchers. Judith Giglio has not been located. Since Friday, searchers have covered over 4 square miles (2600 acres). Personnel have assisted from the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, the Vermont State Police Unmanned Aircraft System (drone) Team, Vermont State Police K9, US Customs and Border Protection K9, the Vermont Warden Service, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Search and Rescue, Waterbury Backcountry Search and Rescue, Burke Ski Patrol, Westmore Fire Department, Glover Ambulance Service, Northwoods Stewardship Center, and the Westmore Community Church. These efforts have been supplemented by volunteers from the community.

Troopers will continue limited searching overnight and searchers will resume full search efforts Monday morning.

***Initial news release, 6:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is searching for a missing vulnerable adult, 72-year-old Judith Giglio of Westmore. She was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at a residence at 45 Goodwin Mountain Lane in Westmore.

Ms. Giglio is about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 145-150 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair. She might walk with a limp. She was last ween wearing black shorts, a gray shirt, and gray Crocs slip-on shoes. A photo of Ms. Giglio is attached to this release.

Troopers from the Vermont State Police, the Search and Rescue Team, K-9s, volunteer firefighters and others are participating in the search. Ms. Giglio’s disappearance is not considered suspicious, but she experiences health problems, and there are concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who sees Ms. Giglio or has information on her possible whereabouts should call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the search continues.

