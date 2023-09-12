"Portal or Hole: Meditations on Art, Religion, Race and the Pandemic" Explores a Journey of Self and Society by Pamela C
Pamela Connell, an artist and author, has released her thought-provoking book, "Portal or Hole: Meditations on Art, Religion, Race, and the Pandemic." Connell navigates the difficult terrain of art, faith, politics, and personal identity against the backdrop of a world dealing with a global pandemic in this deeply introspective book. This moving book takes the reader on a journey of self-discovery, societal reflection, and the pursuit of deeper knowledge.
The story follows Pamela Connell's journey as she weaves together her experiences as an attorney, artist, and seeker of truth. Connell's experience as an attorney assessing clemency petitions for the State of Illinois lends a unique perspective to her writing, as she finds connections between the tales of people seeking pardon and her own personal problems. This confluence of personal and societal narratives provides readers with a comprehensive exploration of identity, transformation, and the human experience.
"Portal or Hole" also takes readers on a very personal trip via the prism of race and racism, a powerful issue in today's world. The book delves into Connell's opinions on racial inequality, which were sparked by the terrible death of George Floyd during the pandemic. Her reflections on race relations and cultural dynamics provide a candid and thought-provoking look at these critical concerns.
The inspiration for the book's title, "Portal or Hole", stems from Native American writer White Eagle of the Hopi tribe, who emphasized the pivotal choice humanity faces during challenging times – whether to succumb to despair ("hole") or to find growth and transformation ("portal"). Connell's narrative takes on this choice as she paints a vivid picture of navigating life during the pandemic, inviting readers to reflect on their own journeys through adversity.
"Portal or Hole" defies easy categorization with its intriguing blend of art, psychology, spirituality, and politics. Connell's insights on personality types, such as introversion and extroversion, as well as her exploration of religious and spiritual striving, offer readers a rich tapestry of thought-provoking themes to consider. As a resident artist at the Contemporary Art Center of Peoria, Pamela Connell's creative endeavors infuse the pages of her memoir. The book incorporates her artwork, which adds an additional layer of depth and emotional resonance to her words. Connell's artistry extends beyond the canvas, as she masterfully crafts her narrative with the skill of a seasoned storyteller.
"Portal or Hole: Meditations on Art, Religion, Race and the Pandemic" is not just a book; it's a personal and universal journey that challenges readers to confront their own beliefs, biases, and aspirations. As Connell shares her vulnerabilities, triumphs, and reflections, she invites readers to embark on their own explorations of self and society.
The book is intended to inspire and spark discussions among artists, psychologists, truth seekers, human rights campaigners, and others grappling with the difficulties of modern life. Pamela Connell's story is a monument to the transformative power of art, literature, and personal introspection.
Portal or Hole: Meditations on Art, Religion, Race and the Pandemic is available now on Amazon and will be displayed at the Miami Book Fair 2023.
To learn more about Pamela Connell and her work, visit www.delpiaconnell.com
Book title: Portal or Hole: Meditations on Art, Religion, Race And The Pandemic
By: Pamela Connell
Paperback: ISBN-10 : 1639882138
ISBN-13 : 978-1639882137
Kindle: ASIN : B09Q99C3HF
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pamela Connell lives in Peoria, Illinois, which is the setting for her book Portal or Hole: Meditations on Art, Religion, Race, and the Pandemic. At the time the book was written, she was an attorney for the State of Illinois. By the time her book was published, she had left the government and begun a career as an artist and writer with degrees in art and psychology, as well as a J.D. degree. She is currently working as a writer and artist, having a studio at the Contemporary Art Center of Peoria.
