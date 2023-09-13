Girls Soccer Network Secures IDA Sports as Sponsor for “the BIG LIFE” Podcast
New Podcast Sponsorship Joins Two Women’s Soccer Trailblazers, Supporting and Celebrating College Women’s Soccer PlayersLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Girls Soccer Network (GSN) is excited to announce a dynamic partnership with IDA Sports, the creator of specialized cleats designed exclusively for female soccer players. IDA Sports will sponsor GSN's latest endeavor, "the BIG LIFE" podcast, in a move that sees the footwear brand continue its support of women's soccer at every level of the game.
IDA Sports shares GSN's commitment to empowering women in soccer by providing them with the specialized gear they deserve. The company's cleats are designed to address the unique needs and preferences of female athletes, aligning perfectly with the mission of "The BIG LIFE" podcast. The podcast, hosted by Sam Cary and Jordyn Wickes, provides a unique and intimate look into the life of college women's soccer players.
The sponsorship helps fund the production of the podcast while providing a name, image, and likeness deal for Cary and Wickes. Through the sponsorship, IDA Sports will continue to broaden its reach in the U.S. women's soccer market, particularly in a demographic in which GSN holds influence–college soccer. Through clever content aimed at this market and delivered by college athletes, IDA Sports sees the importance of supporting athletes' desires to take the mic and share their own experiences and commentary with the younger generation.
Laura Youngson, co-founder of IDA Sports, shared her enthusiasm about the partnership: "We're so excited to be working with GSN again and supporting Sam and Jordyn on this podcast journey! Storytelling is so important to the women's game, and we're inspired by their drive to create. The more women and girls feel comfortable on the field in gear that's designed for them, the more epic moments and stories they will have to share on podcasts like this and inspire the next generation."
This is GSN's fourth campaign with IDA Sports, marking a new milestone in both companies' drive to empower women's soccer players. Jen Gruskoff, GSN co-founder, is thrilled to be working with the company again. "IDA Sports is one of the OG's in the women's soccer movement. In their well-made, incredibly comfortable cleats designed exclusively for women, they walk the walk, and we want to be alongside them as much as possible."
"The BIG LIFE" podcast is available for streaming on all major podcast platforms. Each Thursday, listeners can expect an engaging episode to shed light on the challenges, triumphs, and everyday experiences that shape the lives of college soccer players.
ABOUT Girls Soccer Network provides a global destination for girls and women to share their experiences, stories, and love for the game while also providing resources and opportunities to help them achieve their soccer goals. The media company offers a digital platform that provides access to training tools, expert advice, current news and events, and a safe and supportive community of like-minded players.
ABOUT IDA Sports pioneered the first soccer cleat made specifically with women in mind. Co-founded by Laura Youngson, the brand prioritizes high-performance and comfortable footwear for athletes of all skill levels.
