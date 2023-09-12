“Bloodline: The Legend of Windwalker” by Carol Colson invites readers on an exciting journey of discovering oneself

Bloodline: The Legend of Windwalker Carol Colson

This intriguing-fantasy narrative follows the journey of Nhaya as she unveils the mystery of her family’s bloodline

Her mind pondered the dream again. It distracted her like the itch that could not be ignored; a puzzle she could not solve.” — excerpt from the book

CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Carol Colson , in partnership with Author Reputation Press (ARP), published the book “ Bloodline: The Legend of Windwalker .” This coming-of-age story teaches readers that faith and love are enough to save the ones we love. The narrative is about identity crises, familial problems, and protecting one’s culture.Carol Colson is a native Idahoan who longs for the opportunity to spend time in nature. Carol began her writing journey after raising her son, two daughters, and two granddaughters. After learning the craft of writing children’s short stories, “Bloodline: The Legend of WindWalker” became her challenge. Carol quoted, “I have been told everyone has a story to tell, WindWalker was mine. For me, writing is like breathing; essential, refreshing, and sometimes necessary for my sanity… and always fun.”“Bloodline: The Legend of Windwalker” presents the story of Nhaya, who is plagued by recurring dreams of impending decisions. She believes that the answer lies hidden in the folds of her Nez Perce heritage. Her mother has forbidden her to explore that path, but circumstances pushed Nhaya to go against her mother and decide which direction she would choose for her life: to pursue the truth hidden in her bloodline.The book was acclaimed by Michelle Jacobs of the US Review of Books, who stated that, “With its rich descriptive detail and strong character development, Colson's story is powerful and inspiring. Teen readers will strongly relate to this moving coming-of-age story's familial issues, identity crisis, and overall conflict. Colson also perfectly captures the Native American culture and the wonder of their ways and beliefs.”Moreover, Lily Amanda of Hollywood Book Reviews also gave praise to the book, acknowledging that “Carol Colson offers a stunning meditation of information and relationships about the Native Americans. It's also an opportunity to help raise awareness about the unique challenges the population has faced both throughout history and continues through today.”The book was nominated for the 2023 Eric Hoffer Award. The award-giving body recognizes outstanding writing and the independent spirit of small publishers in commemorating the memory of the renowned American philosopher, Eric Hoffer.Carol Colson, in partnership with ARP, participated in the Book Signing Event of the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) at the University of Southern California. The Los Angeles Times held its much-awaited annual Festival of Books on April 22-23, 2023.“Bloodline: The Legend of Windwalker” was displayed at the 2023 Bologna Book Fair. The said book fair is an industry-leading event that has succeeded in bringing together a unique and diverse global audience thanks to 60-year experience. The event was held on March 6-9, 2023, at Bologna, Italy.A Hollywood movie script coverage and Hollywood movie treatment have been prepared for this book’s qualification for a Hollywood movie adaptation. These are subsequently uploaded to a database, which filmmakers consult when looking for stories to adapt into a film.“Bloodline: The Legend of Windwalker” is now available and distributed worldwide in leading online bookstores. Grab a copy today and enjoy reading a book that’s hard to put down. Click on the links to place your order:• Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Bloodline-The-Legend-of-WindWalker-Paperback-9781649616982/1250534574?wmlspartner=wlpa&selectedSellerId=0 • Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/bloodline-the-legend-of-windwalker-carol-colson/1121084113 • Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Bloodline-Legend-WindWalker-Carol-Colson-ebook/dp/B0BJKFTL8X/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1693330960&sr=1-1 • ARP Bookstore: https://authorreputationpress.com/products/bloodline-the-legend-of-wind-walker Author Reputation Press is a leading publishing company located in Canton, Massachusetts. ARP is committed to transforming an author’s imagination into pages and helping them carve out a name for themselves in the literary world.

