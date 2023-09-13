Proper Insurance Expansive Coverage Offers Comprehensive Protection for Short-Term Rental Owners
Proper Insurance provides short-term rental owners/hosts with comprehensive coverage addressing common insurance gaps for vacation rentals.BOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the evolving landscape of short-term rentals, Proper Insurance is proud to introduce enhanced coverage plans designed to protect hosts from accidental and intentional damage by renters, including incidents like fire, vandalism, or theft. This groundbreaking coverage fills critical gaps often overlooked by traditional homeowners' or landlord insurance policies.
As part of this expansion, Proper Insurance now provides tailored insurance solutions addressing the unique risks inherent to vacation rental businesses.
Many short-term rental property owners remain unaware that when they entrust their properties to paying guests from platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo, traditional insurance policies have significant coverage gaps. Proper Insurance goes beyond the industry standard by offering comprehensive commercial and general liability coverage designed exclusively for short-term rental property owners.
Proper Insurance recognizes that rental homes operate as businesses in the hospitality sector and, therefore, need a robust insurance policy to cover the uniqueness of having a personal home generate business revenue.
These specialized policies are intended to replace existing homeowners or landlord coverage, providing not only liability protection but also comprehensive loss coverage for the property and its contents. Additionally, they encompass unique features like liquor, pets, bed bugs, and more.
Proper Insurance boasts a team of seasoned vacation rental underwriters who craft customized policies tailored to various types of short-term rental properties. This insurance product caters to property owners who operate vacation homes, townhouses, condos, duplexes, cabins, cottages, and apartments.
Endorsed by the industry leader Vrbo and backed by Lloyd’s of London, Proper Insurance stands as a trusted partner for short-term rental owners.
For more information about Proper Insurance's specialized short-term rental insurance policies, please visit https://www.proper.insure/
About Proper Insurance: Proper Insurance is the nation's leading short-term vacation rental insurance provider, with the most comprehensive policy on the market protecting homes in all 50 states with unmatched coverage for your property, revenue, and business liability, customized to include guest-caused theft/damage, liquor liability, amenity liability (bikes, kayaks, hot tub, etc.), bed bugs, squatters, and more.
