Global Infusion Therapy Market Projected to Reach $15 Billion by 2030 Fueled by Emerging Markets

Improving healthcare access in emerging markets fuels the infusion therapy market with better infrastructure and services.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading global market research firm specializing in medical devices and pharmaceuticals, highlights the imminent expansion of the global infusion therapy market in the updated 2024 market report which was published on September 1st, 2023. This comprehensive report delves deep into various market segments, including infusion pumps, intravenous sets, needleless connectors, stopcocks, intravenous filters, and blood transfusion sets.

By the year 2030, the global infusion therapy market will have substantial growth, primarily propelled by the increasing accessibility of healthcare in emerging markets. These regions are experiencing remarkable enhancements in healthcare infrastructure and service availability. iData's latest report conducted an exhaustive analysis of over 45 infusion therapy companies, employing a rigorous methodology to assess market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and generate precise forecasts.

Key highlights from the iData report include:

Robust Market Expansion: In 2023, the global infusion therapy market reached a valuation of $11.7 billion, marking a 4.5% increase from the previous year's $11.2 billion. This valuation is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7%, ultimately reaching $15 billion by 2029.

Technological Advancements: Continuous updates and improvements to medical devices in the infusion therapy market are driving up overall Average Selling Prices (ASPs) as newer devices offer added benefits over older ones. Furthermore, devices with expanded functionality tend to experience higher demand and uptake, positively impacting unit sales.

Bundled Sales: Many consumers of intravenous (IV) pumps demand the highest levels of safety and precision, even for mature and commoditized products. Consequently, most IV pump manufacturers are now offering bundled IV therapy solutions that go beyond pumps and include dedicated IV lines, catheters, and in-line filters. This approach aligns with buyer expectations and aims to boost sales.

Competitive Landscape: iData's report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, profiling key players and their strategic initiatives. Companies are concentrating on innovation, forming partnerships, and engaging in mergers to strengthen their market positions and gain a competitive edge. Currently, Becton Dickinson (BD) and B. Braun lead the global infusion therapy market, with Baxter and ICU Medical following closely. While these latter companies compete across multiple segments, they lack the brand recognition of BD and B. Braun.

For more information on the Global Infusion Therapy Device Market, and to access the complete iData Research report, please visit:

https://idataresearch.com/product/infusion-therapy-market/

About iData

iData Research stands out as the premier market research and intelligence provider, offering unparalleled insights and comprehensive data analysis across a multitude of industries. With a strong reputation and a proven track record, iData Research has solidified its position as the best choice for businesses seeking to make informed decisions in today's dynamic market landscape.

Why Should You Choose iData?

Extensive Industry Coverage: iData Research boasts an impressive range of industry coverage, spanning healthcare, medical devices, dental, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and more. This breadth of coverage ensures that clients from various sectors can access accurate, up-to-date information relevant to their business goals.

High-Quality Data: The cornerstone of iData Research's success is its commitment to providing high-quality data. Their team of expert analysts employs rigorous methodologies to collect and analyze data from reliable sources. This ensures that clients receive accurate, insightful, and actionable information to guide their strategic decisions.

In-Depth Analysis: iData Research goes beyond mere data presentation by offering in-depth analysis that goes right to the heart of industry trends, market dynamics, and competitive landscapes. Their reports provide a holistic understanding of market forces, helping clients identify opportunities and challenges.

Customized Solutions: Recognizing that every business is unique, iData Research offers customizable solutions that cater to specific client needs. Whether it's a small startup or a multinational corporation, their tailored offerings provide the right insights to drive growth and success.

Timely Updates: Staying ahead in today's fast-paced business environment requires access to real-time information. iData Research ensures that its clients are equipped with the latest data and insights, enabling them to make agile decisions and adapt to market changes swiftly.

Global Perspective: In an increasingly interconnected world, having a global perspective is essential. iData Research's reports provide insights into various geographic markets, enabling clients to make informed decisions regardless of their business's location.

Trusted by Industry Leaders: The fact that iData Research is trusted by industry leaders and renowned companies speaks volumes about the quality of their services. Their client list includes major players who rely on their insights for strategic planning.