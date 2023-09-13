Global Infusion Therapy Market Projected to Reach $15 Billion by 2030 Fueled by Emerging Markets

Improving healthcare access in emerging markets fuels the infusion therapy market with better infrastructure and services.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading global market research firm specializing in medical devices and pharmaceuticals, highlights the imminent expansion of the global infusion therapy market in the updated 2024 market report which was published on September 1st, 2023. This comprehensive report delves deep into various market segments, including infusion pumps, intravenous sets, needleless connectors, stopcocks, intravenous filters, and blood transfusion sets.

By the year 2030, the global infusion therapy market will have substantial growth, primarily propelled by the increasing accessibility of healthcare in emerging markets. These regions are experiencing remarkable enhancements in healthcare infrastructure and service availability. iData's latest report conducted an exhaustive analysis of over 45 infusion therapy companies, employing a rigorous methodology to assess market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and generate precise forecasts.

Key highlights from the iData report include:

Robust Market Expansion: In 2023, the global infusion therapy market reached a valuation of $11.7 billion, marking a 4.5% increase from the previous year's $11.2 billion. This valuation is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7%, ultimately reaching $15 billion by 2029.

Technological Advancements: Continuous updates and improvements to medical devices in the infusion therapy market are driving up overall Average Selling Prices (ASPs) as newer devices offer added benefits over older ones. Furthermore, devices with expanded functionality tend to experience higher demand and uptake, positively impacting unit sales.

Bundled Sales: Many consumers of intravenous (IV) pumps demand the highest levels of safety and precision, even for mature and commoditized products. Consequently, most IV pump manufacturers are now offering bundled IV therapy solutions that go beyond pumps and include dedicated IV lines, catheters, and in-line filters. This approach aligns with buyer expectations and aims to boost sales.

Competitive Landscape: iData's report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, profiling key players and their strategic initiatives. Companies are concentrating on innovation, forming partnerships, and engaging in mergers to strengthen their market positions and gain a competitive edge. Currently, Becton Dickinson (BD) and B. Braun lead the global infusion therapy market, with Baxter and ICU Medical following closely. While these latter companies compete across multiple segments, they lack the brand recognition of BD and B. Braun.

For more information on the Global Infusion Therapy Device Market, and to access the complete iData Research report, please visit:

https://idataresearch.com/product/infusion-therapy-market/

About iData

iData Research stands out as the premier market research and intelligence provider, offering unparalleled insights and comprehensive data analysis across a multitude of industries. With a strong reputation and a proven track record, iData Research has solidified its position as the best choice for businesses seeking to make informed decisions in today's dynamic market landscape.

Why Should You Choose iData?

Extensive Industry Coverage: iData Research boasts an impressive range of industry coverage, spanning healthcare, medical devices, dental, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and more. This breadth of coverage ensures that clients from various sectors can access accurate, up-to-date information relevant to their business goals.

High-Quality Data: The cornerstone of iData Research's success is its commitment to providing high-quality data. Their team of expert analysts employs rigorous methodologies to collect and analyze data from reliable sources. This ensures that clients receive accurate, insightful, and actionable information to guide their strategic decisions.

In-Depth Analysis: iData Research goes beyond mere data presentation by offering in-depth analysis that goes right to the heart of industry trends, market dynamics, and competitive landscapes. Their reports provide a holistic understanding of market forces, helping clients identify opportunities and challenges.

Customized Solutions: Recognizing that every business is unique, iData Research offers customizable solutions that cater to specific client needs. Whether it's a small startup or a multinational corporation, their tailored offerings provide the right insights to drive growth and success.

Timely Updates: Staying ahead in today's fast-paced business environment requires access to real-time information. iData Research ensures that its clients are equipped with the latest data and insights, enabling them to make agile decisions and adapt to market changes swiftly.

Global Perspective: In an increasingly interconnected world, having a global perspective is essential. iData Research's reports provide insights into various geographic markets, enabling clients to make informed decisions regardless of their business's location.

Trusted by Industry Leaders: The fact that iData Research is trusted by industry leaders and renowned companies speaks volumes about the quality of their services. Their client list includes major players who rely on their insights for strategic planning.

Emma Matrick
iData Research
+17785493830 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Global Infusion Therapy Market Projected to Reach $15 Billion by 2030 Fueled by Emerging Markets

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Emma Matrick
iData Research
+17785493830 ext.
Company/Organization
iData Research
7300 Edmonds St., 602
Burnaby, British Columbia, V3N0G8
Canada
+1 604-266-6933
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

iData Research was founded on a simple principle: providing accessible market research solutions to empower strategic decisions. Today, a number of clients rely on iData for their medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industry reports to better prepare for the future fluctuations within their markets. We partner with some of the world’s most well-known medical device companies such as Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, 3M, Olympus, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, and Arthrex to help their communities of sales, marketing, and product managers get the benefits and competitive edge they need to remain on top.

More From This Author
Global Infusion Therapy Market Projected to Reach $15 Billion by 2030 Fueled by Emerging Markets
Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott, and Medtronic Lead the Way: iData Predicts Remarkable Growth in US Cardiac Surgery Market
Philips, ResMed, & CAIRE Engage in Fierce Competition to Lead the U.S. Anesthesia, Respiratory, and Sleep Therapy Market
View All Stories From This Author