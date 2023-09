FEMA Approves Additional Georgia Counties for Public Assistance

ATLANTA – FEMA has added 25 counties in Georgia to last week’s presidential disaster declaration for assistance, under FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) program. In his major disaster declaration of Sept. 7, President Biden declared Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties eligible for federal Individual Assistance as well as Public Assistance funding for debris removal and emergency services. These three counties are also included in the PA amendment.

Under the amendment, Public Assistance funding is now available, on a cost-sharing basis, to eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, in these additional counties affected by Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Echols, Emanuel, Jeff Davis, Jenkins, Lanier, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Thomas, Tift, Ware and Wayne.

PA provides help to communities impacted by Idalia to cover a full range of measures, including debris removal, life-saving emergency protective services and restoration of public infrastructure, including roads, bridges, dams and public parks and recreation facilities.