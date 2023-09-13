pfSense® Software Wins A 2023 PeerSpot Tech Leader Award
We are excited that pfSense software is being awarded as one of the top Firewall solutions, and it is especially gratifying when the recognition is based on the reviews of our community.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate is proud to announce that pfSense software has won a 2023 PeerSpot Tech Leader award. Winners include the top three products in over 100 solution categories based on in-depth, verified reviews from real users over a 12-month period.
— Jamie Thompson, CEO
Tech Leader winning products represent the best in their solution category according to verified reviewer insights and experience. The ranking methodology takes into account the number of reviews, views, and comparisons for each product, as well overall rating and words per review. These winning products represent the best in their solution category and the award badge validates their excellence.
“We are excited that pfSense software is being awarded as one of the top Firewall solutions, and it is especially gratifying when the recognition is based on the reviews of our community,” said Jamie Thompson, CEO.
In celebration of the award, Netgate is providing a limited-time offer on the Netgate 8200 MAX pfSense+ Security Gateway, the fastest Intel® Atom®-based firewall in a whisper-quiet rack mount configuration.
From now until September 30th, 2023, customers can enjoy a 10% Discount by using the discount code SUMMER8200 at checkout.
Don't miss out on this powerful, flexible, and power-efficient security gateway. Combining the power of an 8-Core Intel Atom C3758R CPU with support for IPsec MB, QAT, AES-NI, and instructions which accelerate SHA, along with 16 GB of memory, the Netgate 8200 MAX provides:
Over 80% greater firewall and VPN throughput than the Netgate 6100
Double the firewall performance, and over 70% more VPN throughput than the Netgate 7100
Complimentary 24x7 zero-to-ping support
To learn more about pfSense software, go to netgate.com. To purchase the Netgate 8200 MAX, visit the Netgate shop. For additional information, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense Plus products, which include pfSense Plus software - the world’s leading open source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
Inside The Box: The Netgate 8200