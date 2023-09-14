GMSacha Inchi $QEDN update on the Food Tech Latam Nestle program & Letter of interest sent to UNODC & KOIKA

Food Tech Latam Nestle GMSacha Inchi & UNODC & KOICA GMSacha Inchi, UNODC & KOICA

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN update on the Food Tech Latam Nestle & letter of interest to purchase Sacha Inchi from the UNODC & KOIKA project in Putumayo Colombia

QED Connect DBA GMSacha Inchi (OTCMKTS:QEDN)

GMSacha Inchi a new lifestyle for farmers and consumers” — Nanny Katharina (Kate) Bahnsen

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GMSacha Inchi $QEDN has been working with Nestle since 2020 to develop products for Nestle. Sacha Inchi is a seed rich in Omega 3,6,9 and a complete vegan protein with all 9 essential amino acids that grows in the Amazon rain forest of Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Brazil.

Nestle has tried to work in the past with Sacha Inchi but found several problems:

1- Sacha Inchi seeds have a very bitter taste.

2- Sacha Inchi seeds are not easy to process into powder or other raw materials.

3- Sacha Inchi seeds are very susceptible to Staphylococcus.

4- There are not enough farmers growing Sacha Inchi worldwide to have an industrial production with GAP (Good Agriculture Practice)

5- Nestle did not have access to a company that could work with Sacha Inchi and had all the necessary certifications to transform Sacha Inchi into a raw material.

$QEDN dba GMSacha Inchi has solved all the problems that Nestle and other companies encountered with Sacha Inchi.

1- $QEDN dba GMSacha Inchi is the only company in the world that transforms Sacha Inchi into a delicious snack, a powder, and a beverage.

2- $QEDN dba GMSacha Inchi is the only company in the world that has been able to transform 100% Sacha Inchi into powder and then into a beverage.

3- $QEDN dba GMSacha Inchi is the only company in the world that can guarantee that all its products don’t have any Staphylococcus.

4- $QEDN dba GMSacha Inchi has sent a letter of interest to purchase the production of Sacha Inchi to the farmers who are part of the UNODC and KOICA project. GMS is working with UNODC to develop and follow the GAP (Good Agriculture Practice) for all the production of Sacha Inchi. The first production of Sacha Inchi from this program starts in October 2023. The project will benefit 700 families with 475 hectares. These families are doing crop substitution with Sacha Inchi. Estimated production in 2024 is over 370 tons and 2025 is over 450 tons.

5- $QEDN dba GMSacha Inchi passed the first due diligence process with Nestle.

6- $QEDN dba GMSacha Inchi met on September 1, 2023, in Bogota to discuss how $QEDN dba GMSacha Inchi can work together with Nestle. During that meeting, the team of Nestle provided two different options to $QEDN dba GMSacha Inchi.

a- To be part of the Food Tech Latam Nestle.

b- To work together with Nature’s Heart to do the first industrial batch of beverages under Nature's Heart brand which is one of Nestle's brands.

7- $QEDN dba GMSacha Inchi has submitted the application to the Food Tech Latam Nestle program.

About the Food Tech Latam Nestle

"Unique opportunity! Power your project in the Latam Nestlé Research & Development Accelerator and access its global R+D network. 🥗 Do you have a start-up that has developed innovative solutions in the food and beverage industry? "

"The selected winning project of the Nestlé Challenge: Startups Food Tech will have the opportunity to enter to work with the Nestlé R&D Latam Accelerator, which provides access to the Company's infrastructure; the experience of its scientists and engineers, who are trained in all areas of food science and technology; also, coaching and mentoring. During the program, entrepreneurs have the opportunity to form a team with people from Nestlé and thus work on disruptive products to being able to take them from the idea to a shelf in stores. And all in just 6 months!"

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/nestle-s-a-_wearenestlaez-activity-7107085419011272705-SQP6/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

About the UNDOC & KOICA in Putumayo:

The United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) worked together with the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to grow Sacha Inchi in el Putumayo. KOICA donated $6.2 Million USD to Colombia to grow Sacha Inchi in Putumayo to do crop subtitution.

https://twitter.com/KOICACOLOMBIA.

About Sacha Inchi on the UNODC website:

An invisible 'superfood'

Although it may seem like a new product, for centuries, indigenous communities in the Amazon have cultivated and consumed this 'super seed'. “They did not extract the oil, but they made some stews or dressings for the cassava, plantain and the normal food they consumed,” says Olver.

Its cultivation in the Colombian countryside is relatively new; Its first harvests in Putumayo arose in the 90s thanks to Father Alcides Jiménez Chicangana, a priest who dedicated his life to progress in lower Putumayo, as Olver explains. “He started giving the farmers 10 seeds at a time. “People planted extensions: they planted what they were harvesting and began to look for trade.”

At the beginning of the 2000s, Peru (a country that has about 95% of sacha inchi production in the world, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime - UNODC -) suffered a slight drop in its commercialization after the departure of Alberto Fujimori from power. The Colombian farmers saw their opportunity here: "They began to look for varieties of sacha inchi in the Amazon and in the area of Putumayo, Caquetá, Amazonas, varieties were found, and they began to be cultivated in a small way," says the president of Agroincolsa.”

https://news.un.org/es/story/2021/10/1498782

About UNODC

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is a global leader in the fight against illicit drugs and international crime, in addition to being responsible for implementing the United Nations lead program on terrorism.

https://www.unov.org/unov/en/unodc.html

A safe harbor for forward-looking statements is provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Reform Act of 1995). The Reform Act of 1995 was adopted to encourage such forward-looking statements without the threat of litigation, provided those statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statement. Forward-looking statements have been and will be made in written documents and oral presentations of QED Connect (GMS) and its subsidiaries. Such statements are based on management beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management.

CEO interview with Jane King at New to the Street