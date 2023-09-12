Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,915 in the last 365 days.

Valencia Library eyed for part of negotiations in $519M courthouse plan

The city of Santa Clarita is expected to host a closed session discussion Tuesday on real estate negotiations for 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., which currently houses the Valencia Library and is being eyed for a massive court-expansion plan in North L.A. County. The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council calls for a closed session to discuss negotiations with the Judicial Council of California over the Valencia Library property.

You just read:

Valencia Library eyed for part of negotiations in $519M courthouse plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more