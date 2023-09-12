Valencia Library eyed for part of negotiations in $519M courthouse plan

The city of Santa Clarita is expected to host a closed session discussion Tuesday on real estate negotiations for 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., which currently houses the Valencia Library and is being eyed for a massive court-expansion plan in North L.A. County. The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council calls for a closed session to discuss negotiations with the Judicial Council of California over the Valencia Library property.
