Governor Newsom Expands State of Emergency Due to Tropical Storm Hilary Impacts in Siskiyou County

SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency in Siskiyou County to help address the impacts of Tropical Storm Hilary, which caused flash-flooding, mudslides, landslides and debris flows that damaged roads, storm drains and other infrastructure in the county.
The Governor previously proclaimed a state of emergency in twelve counties as state agencies and departments mobilized personnel and resources to protect communities across Southern California and the Central Valley.
