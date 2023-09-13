Harlem Globetrotter Legend Kevin Daley Joins O2Boost LLC as Brand Ambassador
O2Boost LLC and Kevin Daley teamed to introduce groundbreaking products with a focus on improved fitness, wellness, and enhanced quality of life.
Leaders who think they can achieve team greatness without engendering the affection and respect of their team are fooling themselves.”FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- O2Boost LLC, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kevin Daley as an official Brand Ambassador. A former Harlem Globetrotter with an illustrious career, Daley brings a wealth of experience, influence, and passion to this new role.
— Kevin Daley
Kevin Daley's remarkable USA journey began at the age of 13, when he arrived from Panama, speaking little English. He would go on to become an NAIA All-American college basketball player after spending two years at UCLA and later transferring to Azusa Pacific University; followed by a 10-year stint as the captain and leader of the world renowned Harlem Globetrotters; and recently, awarded an Honorary Doctorate from The University of Arizona Global Campus. He has also garnered acclaim as an award-winning speaker, motivator, mentor, international award winning author and actor, serving as a double for Michael Jordan in commercials for several years and recently with a prominent acting role in the movie 'Sweetwater', released in theaters in April 2023. His compelling performance has been well-received, marking another milestone in his multifaceted career journey. Daley’s biography showcases his determination, innovation, and pursuit of excellence…traits that resonate strongly with the O2Boost leadership team. Furthermore, his extensive network, cultivated through years as an athlete and speaker, provides a unique opportunity for O2Boost LLC to expand its reach and impact. Together, they aim to deliver cutting-edge oxygenating products, something particularly relevant in today’s era of virals, pandemics and declining air quality.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin “Special K” Daley to the O2Boost family," said Lt. Gen (Ret) Brooks Bash, CEO at O2Boost LLC. "His remarkable journey and his dedication to inspiring and motivating others aligns perfectly with our mission to improve the quality of life for all. With Kevin as a Brand Ambassador, we feel the company is well poised to amplify our mission, and together we can make a profound impact to improve the quality of life on a global scale.”
Daley shared similar sentiments, “First and foremost, I’m a big believer in the O2Boost science, and I’m eager to introduce this to my community and abroad. I share a similar vision with the O2Boost team to make the world a better place, and I look forward to sharing this journey with all of you.”
The partnership between Kevin Daley and O2Boost LLC marks a significant step forward in the emerging company's commitment to promoting health, well-being and scientific innovation. With a shared vision and passion, Daley and O2Boost are set to empower individuals to embrace healthier lifestyles and unlock their full potential.
About O2Boost LLC:
O2Boost, LLC is a veteran-run, small business manufacturer, with a focus on providing leading-edge oxygenating products on a global basis. O2Boost LLC is a subsidiary of Hemotek, LLC, the exclusive manufacturer of Ox66®, a novel powdered form of diatomic oxygen. Backed by over a decade of research, Hemotek's mission is to improve the quality of life for humanity through the research, development, & commercialization of oxygenating products. For more information related to Hemotek go to www.hemo2.com.
