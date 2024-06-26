New Study Shows Oxygen Carrying Ox66® Demonstrates Therapeutically-Impactful Oxygen Delivery and Inflammation Reduction

About

Oxygen First Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization, founded in 2023, by a group of civic-minded health professionals who saw an urgent need for accessible solutions to address the critical issue of oxygen scarcity in our world today. In a world where oxygen levels are declining and access to supplemental oxygen is limited, we are committed to safeguarding and enhancing the fundamental element of life—oxygen. Through pioneering research, strategic partnerships, and compassionate outreach, Oxygen First Foundation aims to be a beacon of hope, leading the way towards a brighter and healthier future for all. We invite individuals, corporations, and organizations to join us in our mission to create a healthier world, and to close the "oxygen gap". Together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of millions.