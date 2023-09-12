Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Joe Nunziata to the Central Florida Expressway Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Joe Nunziata to the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

Joe Nunziata

Nunziata is the Co-Chief Executive Officer of FBC Mortgage, LLC. Active in his community, he serves on the boards of the FBC Mortgage Charitable Foundation, the Seminole and Orange County Sheriff Foundations, and the Advent Hospital Foundation. Nunziata was named the 2015 “Executive of the Year” by the Orlando Business Journal. Earning his bachelor’s degree in business from the University of South Florida, Nunziata was the recipient of the Ernst & Young “Entrepreneur of the Year” Award in 2017.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

