Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,890 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Joe Nunziata to the Central Florida Expressway Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Joe Nunziata to the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

 

Joe Nunziata

Nunziata is the Co-Chief Executive Officer of FBC Mortgage, LLC. Active in his community, he serves on the boards of the FBC Mortgage Charitable Foundation, the Seminole and Orange County Sheriff Foundations, and the Advent Hospital Foundation. Nunziata was named the 2015 “Executive of the Year” by the Orlando Business Journal. Earning his bachelor’s degree in business from the University of South Florida, Nunziata was the recipient of the Ernst & Young “Entrepreneur of the Year” Award in 2017.

 

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Joe Nunziata to the Central Florida Expressway Authority

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more