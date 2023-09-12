Submit Release
Governor Henry McMaster to Provide Update on Workforce Scholarships for the Future

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by South Carolina Technical College System President Tim Hardee and Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director William Floyd to provide an update on Governor McMaster's Workforce Scholarships for the Future program, tomorrow, Wednesday, September 13 at 10:30 AM. 

WHO: Gov. McMaster, S.C. Technical College System President Tim Hardee, SCDEW Executive Director William Floyd, technical college presidents 

WHAT: Press conference to provide an update on Workforce Scholarships for the Future

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 13 at 10:30 AM

WHERE: Trident Technical College, Thornley Campus, 7000 Rivers Avenue, 1000 Building, South Carolina Aeronautical Training Center, North Charleston, S.C.

