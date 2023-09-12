ClassATransport Hits Milestone: Delivers 350K + CDL Driver Applicants to Trucking Companies; Enhances Recruitment Suite
VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ClassATransport.com, LLC, a leading trucking and logistics recruitment platform, announces a significant milestone: the delivery of over 350,000 unique CDL Driver & Logistics applications to trucking and transportation companies across the United States. This achievement marks their dedication in streamlining the recruitment process for this critical sector, particularly at a time when efficient logistics and transportation recruitment is more essential than ever.
ClassATransport- CDL Driver & Logistics Recruitment
ClassATransport's success is not just in numbers. The firm has long been recognized for its commitment to innovation in the transportation recruitment sector. Building on their robust recruitment platform, JobsinRigs.com, they've unveiled enhancements to their recruitment tools suite. Updated features include advanced metrics, an enriched applicant management system, mass email capabilities, and expanded database access tools for both Company Driver and Owner Operator applicants. These tools provide employers with meaningful insights into their recruitment campaigns, facilitating more effective management and yielding better recruitment results. Such tools are indispensable for the efficient recruitment of Drivers and Logistics personnel.
"The transportation industry continually evolves, as do the needs of our clients. Our enhanced recruitment suite ensures we support our clients throughout these industry shifts," stated Damon Levy, Managing Director of ClassATransport.com, LLC. "With these advanced tools, we help strengthen our clients' hiring processes, enhancing their ability to attract and hire top talent."
In response to client feedback and industry needs, ClassATransport has seamlessly incorporated a simple yet effective applicant management system. This integration streamlines candidate management, enabling employers to prioritize, and engage prospective hires more effectively. Beyond the initial application phase, the platform also offers a straightforward status management system, assuring clients can maintain seamless follow-up and communication with applicants.
As the transportation sector continues to grow and the demand for qualified professionals rises, the need for continuous recruitment solutions is crucial. With ClassATransport's refined recruitment suite and their new milestone of 350,000 unique applications delivered, they are continuing to work towards being the ideal go-to solution for trucking and transportation recruitment nationwide.
About ClassATransport.com, LLC:
Established in 2004, ClassATransport.com, LLC has been at the forefront of providing innovative recruitment solutions tailored for the trucking and transportation industry. Their platform connects leading companies with skilled CDL Driver and Logistics professionals as well as provides a suite of recruitment based tools and solutions that can help employers speed up the applicant sourcing and hiring process. With a commitment to growth, excellence and continuous improvement, ClassATransport stands as a platform for quality and reliability in transportation recruitment. You can learn more about ClassATransport by visiting: https://www.classatransport.com or https://www.jobsinrigs.com.
Damon Levy
ClassATransport.com, LLC
+1 800-940-6353
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok