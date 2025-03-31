JobsinRigs is Now AllTransportJobs: A Bold Step Toward National Expansion

ClassATransport has built one of the largest networks of CDL drivers in North America. The rebrand to AllTransportJobs signals our commitment to serving every area of the transport industry.” — Damon Levy

VALENCIA , CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClassATransport, a leader in CDL driver recruitment solutions, is proud to announce the rebranding of our flagship platform JobsinRigs to AllTransportJobs.com —a move that reflects our rapid growth, expanded service offerings, and unmatched network reach across the transportation industry.What began as a targeted resource 13 years ago for Class A CDL driver recruitment has grown into one of the most powerful hiring platforms in the industry. The new name, AllTransportJobs, marks a natural evolution for our company as we broaden our reach beyond traditional semi-truck drivers to include Class B, passenger transport, dump, construction, school, and last-mile delivery drivers.“We’ve built one of the largest private networks of licensed CDL drivers in North America,” says Damon Levy, Senior Managing Director at ClassATransport. “With the rebrand to AllTransportJobs, we’re making it clear that we serve every corner of the transport industry—not just big rigs.”The new platform reflects our commitment to meeting the hiring needs of every employer that depends on reliable, licensed drivers. Whether you operate a small construction fleet or a national logistics company, AllTransportJobs.com delivers targeted visibility and engagement with qualified, ready-to-work candidates.The Power Behind the PlatformUnlike generic job boards, AllTransportJobs leverages a proprietary database of over 400,000 CDL drivers, matched with intelligent outreach tools, SMS and email recruiting automations, and high-touch candidate marketing. This allows employers to reach the right drivers—locally, regionally, or nationwide—with the click of a button.“With our scale, we’re no longer just a job board—we’re a driver delivery system,” adds Levy. “And with AllTransportJobs, the industry now has a brand that truly reflects the scope and power of what we offer.”A New Name, The Same MissionWhile our name is changing, our mission remains the same: to connect great companies with great drivers—faster and more effectively than anyone else.Whether you’re hiring for flatbeds, box trucks, passenger vans, or school buses, AllTransportJobs.com has the network, technology, and team to deliver results.To learn more or start hiring today, visit www.AllTransportJobs.com

