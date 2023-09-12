In today’s internet-driven world, the gaming industry stands at the forefront of an escalating cyber crisis. Maxxsure will be at o G2E in October.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s internet-driven world, the gaming industry stands at the forefront of an escalating cyber crisis. With cyber threats reaching unprecedented levels, Maxxsure will be present to educate gaming operators on how to implement their crucial solutions at the upcoming Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas from October 9th – 11th.

Shawn Wiora, CEO of Maxxsure, highlights the urgency, stating, “Cyber-attacks are not just disrupting, they’re paralyzing industries worldwide. Our mission is to provide tools to measure risk, insurance requirements, and build a cyber-aware corporate culture. Inaction is no longer an option when the survival of industries is at stake.”

The gaming industry, in particular has been a prime target for cybercriminals. Recent incidents as early as this week have shaken the very foundations of this sector, with ransomware attacks wreaking havoc shutting down casinos, disrupting businesses, and even impacting governments on a global scale. The facts are stark: the gaming industry is under attack like never before.

One of Maxxsure’s critical solutions is the M-Score dashboard, a proprietary technology that operates similarly to a credit score but for measuring a company’s cyber resilience in real-time. This powerful tool empowers organizations to evaluate their cyber insurance coverage, proactively address vulnerabilities, and take prompt action when needed.

Srik Soogoor, CEO of Cysuren, a sister company of Maxxsure, adds, “The cyber threat landscape is dire, and insurance rates are skyrocketing. Maxxsure and the M-Score dashboard provide the means to measure insurance accurately. Failing to act amidst these cyber threats is a risk industries cannot afford to take. Proper monitoring and insurance are now essential for survival.”

Maxxsure’s focus on providing solutions extends beyond gaming, as the entire digital landscape faces continuous cyber threats. Maxxsure’s user-friendly platform make cyber risk management accessible to all, allowing users to conveniently view their cyber risk scores on their smartphones. This real-time awareness is not just about selling products, it’s about equipping organizations with the necessary tools to navigate today’s digital minefield.

John English, Managing Director of Sports Betting and Technology at GMA Consulting, emphasized, “Security is no longer a given in today’s landscape. The large-scale cyberattacks targeting the gaming sector are highly sophisticated and profoundly damaging. It’s imperative for businesses to assess their risks and secure proper cyber insurance promptly. In line with this, the Nevada Gaming Control Board enforces a requirement in January, necessitating gaming companies to actively monitor their organizations for cybersecurity vulnerabilities and promptly report any deficiencies or cyber incidents. Given the urgency it is inevitable that all gaming jurisdictions will implement the same or similar requirements.”

Maxxsure is presently collaborating with prominent gaming clients worldwide. The Native American Gaming industry, in particular, has borne the brunt of these crippling attacks. Maxxsure has made substantial investments in the gaming sector to expand its expertise and innovative technology, acting as a proactive safeguard and vital support for these enterprises.

Maxxsure is a leading cyber risk management company dedicated to helping organizations measure, manage, and mitigate cyber risks effectively. With a focus on innovations and a mission to build cyber resilience, Maxxsure’s AI-drive platform and M-Score dashboard offer real-time insights that empower businesses across various sectors, including gaming, automotive, aviation, government, and technology.

